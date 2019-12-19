Sonoma Raceway Announces 2020 Season Schedule

Race fans looking to rev up their new year are in luck, as Sonoma Raceway has opened its ticket office for the 2020 race season.

Tickets for the 2020 Big O Tires Racing Season at the Northern California racing facility are now available, including the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series (June 12-14), which falls one week earlier than its traditional later June date, and NHRA Sonoma Nationals NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series (July 24-26).

In addition to the popular NASCAR and NHRA events, Sonoma Raceway will host a full slate of events in 2020, including the 2nd annual Sonoma Speed Festival (May 29-31) and the return of the Formula DRIFT Championship, Sept. 12-13, after a 10-year hiatus.

Sonoma Raceway offers incredible value for both the Toyota/Save Mart 350 and NHRA Sonoma Nationals, as tickets start at just $49 and $55, respectively. Camping at both events, which has sold out the last several years, is another popular option.

As a nod to the many families it hosts each year, the raceway will continue to offer kids’ pricing and free admission during NASCAR weekend. Children 12 and under will be admitted FREE to the Toyota/Save Mart 350 with the purchase of an adult ticket on Friday and Saturday; NASCAR race-day tickets for children 12 and under are just $10 with the purchase of an adult ticket.

The 2020 Sonoma Raceway calendar also includes the Shell Eco-marathon Americas 2020 (April 1-4), NHRA Division 7 Drag Races, presented by Korbel (July 16-19), the GT World Challenge America Series (Aug. 7-9) and the Classic Sports Racing Group Charity Challenge (Oct. 3-4). Children 12 and under are admitted free all weekend to each of these events.

Fans can purchase individual or weekend tickets, as well as secure camping and ticket packages, for 2020 major events by calling 800-870-RACE (7223), visiting an account representative at the raceway or by online at www.SonomaRaceway.com.

The complete 2020 Sonoma Raceway Big O Tires racing season schedule*:

Shell Eco-marathon Americas 2020 – April 1-4

Sonoma Speed Festival, Historic Car Racing – May 29-31

Toyota/Save Mart 350, NASCAR Cup Series – June 12-14

NHRA Division 7 Drag Races, presented by Korbel – July 16-19

NHRA Sonoma Nationals, NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series – July 24-26

GT World Challenge America Series – Aug. 7-9

Formula DRIFT Championship – Sept.12-13

CSRG Charity Challenge, Historic Car Racing – Oct. 3-4

* Schedule subject to change without notice.

