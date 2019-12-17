Spirit of Giving: Talladega Superspeedway Sponsor - Tito’s Handmade Vodka - Makes Donation to Wounded Warrior Project

In the spirit of the holiday season, Talladega Superspeedway sponsor – Tito’s Handmade Vodka – recently converged at NASCAR’s Most Competitive venue to give a $5,000 donation to the Wounded Warrior Project.

The check was presented in the “Tito’s Lemonade Lounge,” an interactive viewing area located in the brand-new Talladega Garage Experience, by Trip Cobb, Alabama Sales Consultant for Tito's Handmade Vodka, to Ray Borrego, Outreach Coordinator for Wounded Warrior Project.

The Tito’s Lemonade Lounge, which debuted in October during the opening of the Talladega Garage Experience, offers fans the chance to relax and refuel with refreshing Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails without missing a second of the on-track action on the 2.66-mile tri-oval. The Tito’s Lemonade Lounge is near BIG BILL’S Open Air Club, a mammoth 35,000-square-foot building that is lined on both sides by two garages that house the top 22 drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series. Fans with a Garage Experience admission receive exclusive access inside all of the Cup garage bays via an “up-close” fan viewing walkway where they will be just feet away from the drivers and teams as they prepare the cars during race weekend.

Fans’ thirst can also be quenched with Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails at other various locations throughout the Talladega Superspeedway property during race weekends. During the track’s NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader weeks ago, locations included six purveyors within the concourse, The Midway presented by Graybar, and the 5-points area during Friday’s “Big One on the Blvd.” Tito’s cocktails were also sold during Friday night’s Big One LIVE Music, as well as the Saturday Night Infield Concert, both presented by McDonald’s.

For both NASCAR Cup Series events in 2019, members of the Wounded Warrior Project presented the track’s coveted Freedom Trophy to the winners of those races in Gatorade Victory Lane. The distinctive piece of hardware, a part of the track’s Military Appreciation ticket program that offers excellent savings to military members on grandstand tickets as well as Talladega Garage Experience admissions, is just one of the many patriotic traditions the 33-degree banked track holds as a way to say “Thank You” to the men and women who serve in our military. A host of members of Wounded Warrior Project meet at the greatest track in the world twice a year to enjoy the fun.

In addition to the Tito’s Lemonade Lounge, the Talladega Garage Experience offers fans FREE Wi-Fi, incredible $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions, a Kids Zone, a Game Zone, an entertainment stage for local music, driver Q&A’s and other interviews, social areas, Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza, Sunday pre-race ceremonies, driver introductions at the start-finish line and much more!

Talladega’s next event weekend is set for April 24-26 with a tripleheader featuring the General Tire 200 (ARCA Menards Series), the MoneyLion 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and the GEICO 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information or tickets, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

TSS PR