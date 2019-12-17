Hulman & Company Statement on Passing of Bill Simpson

A statement from Hulman & Company President and CEO Mark Miles on the death Monday, Dec. 16 of Indianapolis 500 veteran and motorsports safety pioneer Bill Simpson:

"Bill Simpson became synonymous with motorsports safety equipment through his tireless work of more than 50 years. His innovations and products protected so many drivers and saved countless lives, and will continue to do so moving forward.

"We're eternally grateful for Bill's dedication to safety at every level of the sport, from the grassroots oval and road racer all the way to the biggest events and stages such as the Indianapolis 500 and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Bill was a great friend to IMS and INDYCAR, and a passionate supporter of the Indianapolis 500 and IMS Museum, never missing a chance to return and sign autographs for the fans. He will be missed but always remembered by everyone in our racing world."

IMS PR