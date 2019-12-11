Christmas Cheer at America’s Home for Racing

Santa’s elves have been hard at work on Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out since the spectacular Christmas light show’s opening night on Nov. 22 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In addition to a remarkable 4 million lights-to-music display covering a 3.75-mile course, starting this week, the Christmas village will be open every night beginning Thursday, Dec. 12, through Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Fans can save time and money by visiting Sunday through Thursday nights when car pricing starts at just $25.

This year’s sprawling Christmas Village features a 50-foot Ferris wheel, carousel and slide. Live outdoor music will entertain guests and there are fire pits for s’mores. For cheerful holiday entertainment with FOX 46 WJZY Movie Nights, “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation” (Dec. 12-19) and “The Star (Dec. 20-24) will be playing on the giant Speedway TV. Inside the Christmas village, children can spend time with Santa and participate in various crafts.

Guests may enjoy the 50-plus themed holiday trees, purchase last minute gifts for those they love from vendors and enjoy holiday treats such as mini donuts, hot chocolate, Christmas confectionaries, funnel cakes and Greek specialties. For those who wish to watch the holiday movies inside, an indoor theater has been set up at one end of the village. Bethlehem Village will also be open every night, featuring live animals, animated carolers and a Nativity scene.

To kick the Christmas cheer into high gear, WJZY/FOX 46 personalities will serve complimentary hot chocolate on Thurs., Dec. 12 to guests waiting in line between 5 – 7 p.m.

Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out is open now through Jan. 5, 2020, from 6 to 10 p.m. each night excluding Christmas Day.

TICKETS:

Fans can buy tickets to Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267), or by visiting http://www. charlottemotorspeedway.com/ tickets.

KEEP TRACK:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR