Tickets are now on sale for the 66th annual U.S. Nationals, the World’s Biggest Drag Race

This iconic event will take place September 2-7 at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, Indiana. The U.S. Nationals will feature the intense side-by-side racing at speeds of over 320 mph that fans have come to know and love in the region.

Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), John Force (Funny Car), Alex Laughlin (Pro Stock), and Jerry Savoie (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all took home titles at the 2019 event.

The U.S. Nationals has been contested since 1955 and is the most historic and tradition-rich event on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series calendar. The event marks the end of the 2020 regular season, where racers will be vying for a top 10 spot in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship.

Competition will feature the 11,000-horsepower nitro-fueled Top Fuel and Funny Car classes, along with the ever-thrilling Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle categories. The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Mickey Thompson Tires Top Fuel Harley Series, and SAMTech.edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown will once again be contested.

NHRA fans can take part in the Mello Yello Walking Tour to see the cars and teams hard at work in the pits. Fans can also attend Pro Stock School and Nitro School to learn how the cars operate and reach their thrilling speeds. Lucas Oil Raceway will also host a Mello Yello autograph session and allow fans to meet their favorite drivers as well as the Sealmaster Track Walk hosted by NHRA announcer Joe Castello. Another can’t-miss experience is the winner’s circle celebration on Monday after racing concludes. NHRA fans are invited to congratulate the winners of the event as they celebrate their victories.