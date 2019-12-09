Chris Lane to perform pre-race concert at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 15, 2020

PLATINUM-selling Country star Chris Lane will headline the pre-race activity before the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway when he takes the stage to perform live on March 15, 2020.

Chris Lane continues to evolve in his on-fire career with GOLD and PLATINUM level certifications, two #1 hits (breakout smash “Fix” and recent chart-topper “I Don’t Know About You”), two Top 10 albums, and more than 1.1 billion career streams.

“I Don’t Know About You” followed the success of his hit collaboration “Take Back Home Girl” featuring Tori Kelly. Both songs are from Lane's Big Loud Records sophomore album – LAPS AROUND THE SUN – that made a chart-topping debut, landing at #1 on the iTunes Top Country Albums chart and inside the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart for the second time in his career. Lane has scored nominations at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards and appeared on TODAY, The Bachelor, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers and CONAN. Recently married to Lauren Bushnell, Lane popped the question with “Big, Big Plans” – his brand-new single making its mark on Country radio.



A limited number of Sunday-only pre-race pit passes providing stage-front access for Chris Lane’s pre-race performance as well as NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $100, while a three-day weekend pre-race pit pass is just $125 per person. Sunday-only pre-race passes for kids 12 and under are $50. A grandstand or infield ticket is required for each pre-race pit pass holder.



In addition to getting a better view of all the on-stage activities, pre-race pit passes allow fans to tour the pit area to see the starting field for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, leave their mark by signing the frontstretch wall and start/finish line, and get up close to the stars of NASCAR as they make their way to the stage.

Tickets and pre-race pit passes may be purchased at www.atlantamotorspeedway.com, Ticketmaster or by calling the Atlanta Motor Speedway ticket office. For more information or to purchase today, contact Atlanta Motor Speedway at 770-946-4211, 877-9-AMS-TIX or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

AMS PR