Bristol Motor Speedway and Alsco partner with Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for naming rights of spring NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

The Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) family is getting even larger next season as Alsco, the global leader in uniform and linen rental services and a proud partner of the Speedway, brings longtime customer Darden Restaurants and its Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen brand aboard for naming rights of the April NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race.



The Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco will see the stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series battle it out on the high banks of The Last Great Colosseum on Saturday, April 4. With short track racing breeding excitement and energy, race fans will want to flock to BMS for the Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco.



“Bristol is the place for historic finishes and close, hard-knock racing action,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager at Bristol Motor Speedway. “Alsco and our new friends at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen understand the reputation of racing at The Last Great Colosseum and we’re ready to show them an incredible experience. The Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco is a must-see event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule.”



Alsco’s partnership began with BMS at the Alsco 300 this past April where NXS star Christopher Bell grabbed the victory and earned an additional $100,000 through Xfinity’s Dash 4 Cash program.



“Bristol Motor Speedway is an awesome venue to showcase the partnership between Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and Alsco,” said Ben Fox, director of sales and marketing for Alsco. “We have a great partnership inside Darden owned Restaurants across the country, so it was only natural to bring that partnership out onto the track.”



“Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is all about delivering an experience that wows guests, and we’re thrilled to be part of such an iconic, ‘wow’ event at Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Jaime Bunker, vice president of marketing at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. “We’re thankful to Alsco for inviting us to be part of the action and look forward to celebrating the race with fans this April.”



The Cheddars 300 presented by Alsco is one of four NXS entitlements for Alsco in 2020, all at Speedway Motorsports facilities. In addition to the BMS April race, Alsco currently sponsors events at affiliate tracks Kentucky Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway and is adding Las Vegas Motor Speedway to its record-breaking collection next season. Alsco also provides sponsorship on the NASCAR team level with Richard Childress Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports and JR Motorsports.



The Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco is a part of a NASCAR weekend that also includes the Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 5 and the ARCA East Zombie Auto 150, also April 4. The Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco will be broadcast live on FS1.



Tickets for all three races are still available. Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco tickets start at $30 and are free for kids 12 and under with a paid adult. Race weekend packages start at just $80 for adults and are $10 for kids. For more information, visit www.BristolTix.com or call 423-BRISTOL.

BMS PR