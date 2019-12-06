Sonoma Raceway Hosts 9th John’s March Against Stomach Cancer, Jan. 11

Walkers and runners alike can join Sonoma Raceway and No Stomach for Cancer in the battle against gastric cancer at the 9th John’s March Against Stomach Cancer on Saturday, Jan. 11.

John’s March offers the once-a-year opportunity to walk or run around Sonoma Raceway’s 2.52-mile road course, all in the name of charity. This unique fundraising event has raised more than $133,000 over its eight-year history, and is the only major fundraising walk for gastric cancer on the West Coast. It is named in honor of longtime raceway spokesperson, John Cardinale, who passed away in 2013 after a two-year battle with stomach cancer.

Participants and donors are encouraged to raise awareness and increase their impact by registering and creating a team page at www.johnsmarch.org. Registration is $40 per person, which includes the walk/run, a T-shirt and light refreshments following the March.

For those looking for more of challenge, 5K and 10K race distances will be also marked. A shorter, less hilly course is available for those who do not wish to complete the full 2.52-mile circuit. This is an all-inclusive event - children, pets, everyone is welcome. No scooters or skateboards are allowed on track; bicycles are permitted.

Participants can also bring pictures of loved ones affected by gastric cancer to share on the Warrior Wall, which will honor those affected by the disease.

No Stomach For Cancer is a non-profit group that works to increase awareness and education about stomach cancer, provide a support network for affected families and support research efforts for screening, early detection, treatment and prevention of stomach cancer. Gastric cancer is the fifth most common cancer type worldwide.

Day-of registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, and the March begins at 9 a.m. Advance registration is not required; walk-ups are welcome and encouraged. For more information about John’s March, visit www.johnsmarch.org or contact Diana Brennan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 707-933-3918.

Sonoma Raceway PR