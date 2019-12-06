Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith Statement on NASCAR’s Premier Partners Announcement

Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith Statement on NASCAR’s Premier Partners Announcement
The following is a statement from Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith on NASCAR’s announcement of four Premier Partners for the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2020:
 
“On behalf of the entire Speedway Motorsports family, I would like to congratulate and welcome Coca-Cola, Xfinity, GEICO and Busch Beer to the new Premier Partner sponsorship level with the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “Each of these blue-chip companies has a significant history with our sport as well as a reputation for exceptional brand marketing. 2020 will mark a new era for fan engagement and entertainment through this new model, and I’d like to thank Braun Smith from our company for his work alongside NASCAR to make this a reality. We can't wait for next season to get started with our new Premier Partners."
