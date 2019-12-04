South Boston Speedway Gift Certificate Perfect Christmas Present For The Race Fan In Your Life

Tired of fighting mall traffic and aggressive shoppers? Tired of wracking your brain to come up with that perfect Christmas gift? Want to see a smile as big and bright as Richard Petty’s on Christmas morning?

South Boston Speedway’s got you covered!

A gift certificate from the historic southside Virginia track is the absolute perfect gift for that person that has everything.

“If you have a race fan in your life, it would be difficult to find a better gift than a South Boston Speedway gift certificate,” said Cathy Rice, general manager of South Boston Speedway. “You can spend a little or a lot, and regardless of how much you spend, you know it’s going to be a great gift. Where else could you find a gift that would include an evening of exciting short-track racing.”

Gift certificates may be purchased by stopping by the South Boston Speedway office Monday through Thursday from 9-5 or by calling 877.440.1540.

The first opportunity to use a South Boston Speedway gift certificate will be the 2020 season-opener on March 21 when the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour visits for a 150-lap race. There will also be twin 75-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock races that afternoon.

