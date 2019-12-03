American-Canadian Tour Added to Full Throttle Fall Weekend

Three more short track races have been added to New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s Full Throttle Fall Weekend, September 11-12, 2020. The fresh new lineup will include the American-Canadian Tour and Granite State Legend Cars along with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and ARCA Menards Series East and will crown four season champions during the two-day event.

“New England race fans spoke, and we listened,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “Full Throttle Fall Weekend is now bigger and better with five heart-pounding short track races in two days. They won’t want to miss this high energy, thrilling race lineup!”

The American-Canadian Tour is no stranger to “The Magic Mile,” making nine appearances from 2009-2016 and making it’s homecoming on Saturday, September 12. The 75-lap feature is the final race of the Tour’s season championship and will hit the 1.058-mile oval at 4:00 p.m. capping off the day’s races.

Prior to the ACT race, the ARCA Menards Series East will take on a 125-lap event at 2:30 p.m., which will also mark the final race of the series championship season. The weekend’s main event, the Musket 200 presented by Whelen, is the longest mileage race on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour beginning at 12:05 p.m. rounding out the day’s races on “The Magic Mile.”

The Granite State Legend Cars will also crown two champions at Full Throttle Fall Weekend with a 30-lap Oval Series race on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on the 0.25-mile mini oval in turns one and two and a 20-lap Road Course Series event on the 0.95-mile modified road course on Friday at 5 p.m.

All Saturday ticket holders will have access to a free autograph session with all the drivers from the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, ARCA Menards Series East and American-Canadian Tour at 10:15 a.m. Pit passes for the speedway will allow access into the garages, on pit road and the racetrack with front-stage access for Saturday’s pre-race ceremonies, including driver introductions. Free and premium parking will be available along with various camping options.

Single-day tickets and upgrades for Full Throttle Fall Weekend are on sale now.

For ticket information for all events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including the November 28, 2019-January 5, 2020 Gift of Lights presented by Eastern Propane & Oil, the June 13-20, 2020 Motorcycle Week at NHMS, the July 17-19, 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 race weekend and the September 11-12, 2020 Full Throttle Fall Weekend visit the speedway website at NHMS.com or call Fan Relations at (603) 783-4931.

NHMS PR