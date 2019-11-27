Cyber Weekend deal a big victory for Bristol Motor Speedway race fans

Race fans, get your “search” engines fired up on Cyber Weekend for the best short track racing deal of the year. For four-days only, Bristol Motor Speedway is offering the lowest price of the season for the Food City 500 with $40 tickets online via Ticketmaster.



These $40 tickets, along with $10 tickets for kids 12-and-under, can be purchased beginning Friday, Nov. 29 through Monday, Dec. 2. Tickets will feature blind-reserved seats selected by knowledgeable members of the BMS ticket office. As always, race tickets make the perfect gift during the holiday season.



“As the home of the best short track racing in NASCAR, we’re thrilled to rev up the holiday savings for our guests with an amazing Food City 500 ticket deal for Cyber Weekend,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “This is an incredible one-time only sale that NASCAR fans will certainly want to take advantage of, whether they are buying tickets for themselves or for someone special on their Christmas list.”



The Food City 500 will see NASCAR’s best fighting it out on the high banks of The Last Great Colosseum on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Defending race winner Kyle Busch has long been one of Bristol’s best and is looking for his ninth career BMS Cup victory, which would tie him with Rusty Wallace, Dale Earnhardt and Cale Yarborough for second on the all-time Cup wins list at Bristol. Other drivers to watch include six-time Bristol winner Kurt Busch, 2019 Food City 500 polesitter Chase Elliott and perennial BMS contender Kyle Larson.



For more information, please call the BMS Ticket Office at 423-BRISTOL or visit www.BRISTOLTix.com.

BMS PR