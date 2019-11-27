Grandview Speedway season passes make great gift ideas

With Christmas just around the corner Grandview Speedway, the NASCAR sanctioned weekly auto racing facility located in Bechtelsville, PA, is offering a gift idea for that special someone.



Again this year, with no increase in the price, the one-third-mile, banked clay track, headed into its 58th consecutive season of operation, is offering season passes that cover the admission to every Saturday event in 2020 starting with the season opening Bruce Rogers Memorial on April 4th and continuing through to the huge 50th Annual Freedom 76 Classic on September 19th.



The season pass is priced at $350 which affords a significant savings for fans planning to attend all the Saturday events on the schedule kicking off with the 3rd Annual Bruce Rogers Memorial on April 6 4TH that will feature Small Block and Big Block Modifieds battling for the $7,500 to win.



As in the past the season pass holders will be invited to select their reserved seat for the season early in 2020.



New this year will be non-smoking and non-alcohol grandstand sections. Details are being finalized.



The season pass does not include the Bob Miller/Rogers Family promoted Thunder on the Hill special events.



Season passes are available by sending a check covering the passes being ordered, payable to Grandview Speedway, to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. To speed delivery please include a self-addressed postage paid envelope.



A complete schedule of events taking place at the popular racing facility will be announced in the near future.



Racers will be taking part in the annual free-to-the-public practice session on Saturday, March 28th at noon.



Information on event sponsorships, billboard and track magazine advertising, is available from Ernie Saxton at 267.934.7286 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . A brochure with complete details on marketing opportunities is available upon request.



Grandview Speedway is located on Passmore Road in Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown. Keep up to date at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook. Telephone 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR