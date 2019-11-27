IMS Museum Memberships, Tours, Merchandise Make the Perfect Holiday Gifts

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum has a variety of great gift ideas for the passionate racing and auto enthusiasts in your life.

An IMS Museum Annual Membership provides incredible year-around benefits, such as free museum admission and a 10 percent discount on purchases when shopping in-person at the IMS Gift Shops, located in the IMS Museum building.

Members also receive invitations to exclusive, members-only events such as our featured exhibit preview parties, our “Fuel Up Fridays,” featuring IndyCar Series drivers and personalities, and discount admission for Museum events such as our “Distinguished Speaker Series” and “Shop Tour Series.”

AmazonSmile shopping: Nearly 200 million people around the world shop on Amazon.com each month. If you’re one of them, you can support the IMS Museum – with no added costs or strings attached – by using AmazonSmile for all your Amazon shopping.

The AmazonSmile Foundation supports the IMS Museum and other charities by donating 0.5% of every purchase. To support the Museum, Amazon.com account holders should log onto smile.amazon.com , select the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum as your non-profit charity, and start shopping.

For greater ease, change your Amazon bookmark to smile.amazon.com , and the page will operate and look exactly like Amazon.com – except for the friendly reminder you’re supporting the IMS Museum!

Other excellent gift ideas that support the IMS Museum’s mission:

Merchandise: Sales of special IMS Museum-branded merchandise – available online and in the IMS Gift Shops, located in the IMS Museum building – support the Museum and development of exhibits such as “From the Vault” presented by Bank of America, open now until April 20. To visit IMS Museum’s Online Retail Store: http://shop.ims.com/ims/ims- museum/ .

Tom Carnegie bobbleheads: Sound-equipped Tom Carnegie bobbleheads, complete with the beloved IMS Public Address icon’s most famous phrases, are available for purchase on the IMS Museum eBay store and at the Museum’s welcome desk.

Historic radio broadcasts: Enjoy the full IMS Radio Network broadcasts of the 1958 and 1959 Indianapolis 500-Mile Race, led by legendary “Voice of the 500” Sid Collins and his expert team of reporters. Also available are two-hour qualifications wrap-up shows from 1958-59; all of these shows have been digitally remastered and are available via digital download at: https://www. indianapolismotorspeedway.com/ history/purchase-historical- race-broadcasts . The race broadcasts (more than four hours) are $9.95 and qualifying shows are just $7.99. All proceeds support future IMS Museum radio restoration projects.

IMS Track Tour Gift Certificates: While a trip to the Indianapolis 500 should be on everyone’s “bucket list,” nothing gets you behind the scenes of “The Racing Capital of the World” like a track tour! IMS Museum tour gift certificates are available for our VIP Full Grounds Tour, the Private Golf Cart Tour and the very-popular Kiss the Bricks Tour.

For track tour gift certificates, please contact the IMS Museum’s welcome desk at (317) 492-6784 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .