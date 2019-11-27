Tickets to Michigan International Speedway make the perfect gift

Treat the race fan on your holiday list with tickets to Michigan International Speedway this holiday season. NASCAR’s Most Entertaining Track has a stocking stuffer and a holiday pack that is sure to be the envy of all race enthusiasts.

The stocking stuffer starts at $140. It includes two tickets to either the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 7 or the Consumers Energy on Aug. 9. In addition, the package includes two mugs to remind that special person of the nonstop entertainment awaiting them this summer. Now every time that race fan in your life has their coffee or tea in their red and white mugs, they can dream of a summer filled with memorable moments.

The special holiday pack that includes four tickets to either of the Cup Series races at the track start at $250 per pack. Guests will also receive an eight foot by 2.5 foot green fleece blanket as part of the ticket package.

“This is a unique opportunity for our fans to celebrate the holiday season with a limited edition mug and blanket as they prepare for another season of racing and entertainment at MIS,” said track President Rick Brenner. “We wish everyone a joyous and happy holiday season.”

Fans will want to check MISpeedway.com on Dec. 2 to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals. The speedway is rolling back prices for one day on select grandstand tickets along with Pit and Driver Introduction Passes. For that one day, guests can save up to $25 for the FireKeepers Casino 400 or the Consumers Energy 400.

Fans will want to find these special tickets awaiting them this holiday season. Be sure to purchase your tickets at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Tickets start at $39 for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 7 and the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 9. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Campers have the option to move into select campgrounds on Thursday of race week starting at $130.

Kids 12 and under are admitted free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, kids 12 and under tickets start at $20. Kids 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $20, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Any guest who purchases a kids 12 and under ticket to the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 7 or the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 9 will automatically receive a Free Pit and Driver Introduction Pass added to their order courtesy of Henry Ford Health System.

Sunday ticket holders can stick around on Saturday after the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 on June 6 and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on Aug. 8 for a post-race concert. Guests can enjoy the free fireworks show that lights up the sky. The concert will feature food and beverages for fans to enjoy, making it the place to be after the on-track action concludes.

Fans who purchase tickets or campsites now, can begin making their summer plans. Fans can order online at www.mispeedway.com or talk directly to a ticket service representative at 888-905-7223.

MIS PR