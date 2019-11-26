Race 2B Drug Free Big 3 series announced for Madera Speedway

The Carlos Vieira Foundation and their Race 2B Drug Free Campaign have joined forces with the Madera Speedway to support the MAVTV-televised Nut Up Pro Late Model Series. An additional $75,000 will be up for grabs during the Race 2B Drug Free BIG 3 on March 14, July 25, and October 3.



Both the season opener on March 14 and the Summer Speedfest on July 25 will pay $5,000 to win with $3,000 for second and $2,000 for third. The Short Track Shootout finale on October 3 pays $10,000 to win, $5,000 for second, and $2,500 for third. Each night’s B Main event will also see exciting purse increases, with $1,500 to win followed by $750 for second and $500 for third.



Drivers in the BIG 3 will be competing for a special point fund with $5,000 for the champion, $2,500 for second, and $1,000 for third.



A $10,000 bonus has been offered if any driver can sweep all three races. A $10,000 “Triple Main Challenge” will be offered for the fast-time qualifier. If that driver can win the C Main, B Main, and feature all from the rear of the field they will win the bonus. An additional $5,000 bonus will be awarded if a driver can sweep all three fast-time awards. $5,000 bonuses have also been posted for finishing in the top-three in all three races, leading the most laps in all three BIG 3 races, and a bonus for winning all three B Mains.



“I love the sport of racing and I believe that this sport is a great way to help in deterring some kids and adults from going down the wrong path in their life. Through our foundation and our Race 2B Drug Free Campaign, we are continually supporting ways to help kids stay away from drugs,” Carlos Vieira said.



The Race 2B Drug Free sponsors motivational speakers to visit schools, speaking first-hand about the consequences associated with experimenting with drugs. The foundation also helps by providing a safe place for kids to go after school. Carlos Vieira Foundation sponsors a free, afterschool boxing and Jujitsu program where kids can positively release aggression and self-threatening behavior. They help youth replace it with learning discipline, camaraderie, and self-wellness.



“By sponsoring the BIG 3 Race Series, we are hoping to support a successful event in which kids and adults can look forward to the sport of racing, which is thrilling and exhilarating but does not involve being out in the streets and getting in trouble,” Vieira said.



“We are passionate about youth in our community and partnering with the Carlos Vieira Foundation to gain more awareness for the Race 2B Drug Free campaign is a great way to bring more people to the Madera Speedway that would otherwise not gain exposure to our sport,” Promoter Kenny Shepherd said. “I also see this as a great opportunity for us to use the platform we have with the speedway and our MAVTV show to raise awareness for the campaign. We came up with the three-race series that will create record amounts of prize money available for the drivers while at the same time promoting a great cause.”



All nine races for the Nut Up Pro Late Models are televised on MAVTV as well as the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series. $2,000 will be offered to the Pro Late Model winner on April 4, April 28, May 23, June 27, August 22, and September 19 in addition to the Race 2B Drug Free BIG 3 events.



For more information about Madera Racing on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or www.mavtv.com. For more information on Nut Up Industries please visit www.nutupindustries.com and for more information about 51FIFTY visit www.51fiftyltm.com The Carlos Vieira Foundation is online at www.carlosvieirafoundation.org



Madera Speedway is presented by major partners Nut Up Industries, 51FIFTY, iPull-uPull, and Color Fast Industries. Contingency sponsors include Five Star Bodies, Maita Motorsports, McCallister Precision Marketing, and StopTech Brakes.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Thursdays every week. The show airs at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. PST and is also available on the Lucas Oil Racing TV app. The seventh round of the 2019 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series airs on December 5th!

Madera Speedway PR