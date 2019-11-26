Daytona International Speedway Black Friday and Cyber Monday Ticket Specials

This holiday season, race fans can give the gift of the “World Center of Racing” with the return of Daytona International Speedway’s annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday ticket specials.

From the leading events of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth to the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and the 50th annual DAYTONA Supercross, the Speedway has a number of stocking stuffers that will provide the thrills of racing along with great value.

On Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday) and Monday, Dec. 2 (Cyber Monday), the Speedway will offer the following $60 ticket package specials:

Rolex 24 At DAYTONA : General admission frontstretch seating and infield access for the 58th anniversary of North America’s most prestigious sports car race on Jan. 25-26, a Rolex 24 event hat, UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access and garage access on Sunday, a savings of 37 percent.

: General admission frontstretch seating and infield access for the 58th anniversary of North America’s most prestigious sports car race on Jan. 25-26, a Rolex 24 event hat, UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access and garage access on Sunday, a savings of 37 percent. The Clash At DAYTONA/DAYTONA 500 Qualifying presented by Kroger : General admission frontstretch seating and $20 in concession vouchers for the Sunday, Feb. 9 NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader, a savings of 20 percent.

: General admission frontstretch seating and $20 in concession vouchers for the Sunday, Feb. 9 NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader, a savings of 20 percent. Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA : General admission frontstretch seating ticket and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access for the 150-mile qualifying races on Thursday night, Feb. 13, a savings of 43 percent.

: General admission frontstretch seating ticket and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access for the 150-mile qualifying races on Thursday night, Feb. 13, a savings of 43 percent. NextEra Energy 250 : General admission frontstretch seating ticket and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday night, Feb. 14, a savings of 29 percent.

: General admission frontstretch seating ticket and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday night, Feb. 14, a savings of 29 percent. NASCAR Racing Experience 300: General admission frontstretch seating ticket and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access for the NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener on Saturday, Feb. 15, a savings of 43 percent.

Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission frontstretch seating and UNOH Fanzone for the above DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events.

There are also ticket package specials for fans of Bike Week At DAYTONA and the Coke Zero Sugar 400:

50th annual DAYTONA Supercross : Reserved ticket and Trackside Access, which gets you closer to the action than anywhere else on the circuit, can be purchased for $50 – a savings of 33 percent. The historic Supercross event takes place Saturday, March 7.

: Reserved ticket and Trackside Access, which gets you closer to the action than anywhere else on the circuit, can be purchased for $50 – a savings of 33 percent. The historic Supercross event takes place Saturday, March 7. Coke Zero Sugar 400: Reserved ticket and a Racing Electronics scanner rental for $69, a savings of 28 percent, for the historic first NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 29.

To take advantage of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday ticket specials, guests can call 1-800-PITSHOP 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET or visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/deals.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news throughout the season.

DIS PR