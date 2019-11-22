Richmond Raceway 2020 NASCAR Tickets On Sale to the Public on December 1

Tickets for the 2020 NASCAR season at Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will be available to the public on Dec. 1. The iconic Richmond racing experience returns for the 2020 NASCAR season for two action-packed weekends of racing with the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 18-19 and NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 11-12. Tickets will be available to the general public for purchase on Dec. 1.

“The first unofficial holiday of the season is always the day our NASCAR tickets go on sale for the upcoming race year,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As we look ahead to the 2020 NASCAR season, we look forward to welcoming back our loyal race fans as they share the gift of the iconic Richmond racing experience with family and friends for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend and NASCAR Playoffs Race Weekend at America’s Premier Short Track. With the return of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (Gander Trucks) and NTT IndyCar Series ‘under the lights’, the Capital City will once again be one of the top destinations for motorsports fans.”

Richmond will host the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 18-19. NASCAR’s best will compete for a berth in the NASCAR Playoffs in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 19. This will be the eighth consecutive year Richmond has partnered with Toyota for the spring race weekend.

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series returns to America’s Premier Short Track for the ToyotaCare 250 “under the lights” on Saturday, April 18. The race will be the first in the Triple Truck Challenge. This will be the first Gander Trucks race at Richmond since 2005.

For the third consecutive season, the road to the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship will lead through Richmond “under the lights” on Sept. 11-12. The Action Track will be the second race of the first round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for the ninth annual Federated Auto Parts 400 on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Richmond will also host the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Regular Season Championship race on Friday, Sept. 11. This will be the 28th consecutive year the fall race weekend is “under the lights” at Richmond.

For the first time in 11 years, the NTT IndyCar Series will race at Richmond “under the lights” on Saturday, June 27. Richmond will host a festival headlined by the NTT IndyCar Series, welcoming fans to engage in a speed-themed weekend event on June 26-27. INDYCAR tickets are available now for purchase in-person at the Richmond Ticket Office, via phone at 866-455-7223, or online at richmondraceway.com.

Fans interested in attending both NASCAR weekends in Richmond can upgrade to become a RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Holder. RICHMOND NATION presented by Topgolf members receive exclusive perks, such as discounts on tickets and FanGrounds passes and invitations to member-only events. For more information on RICHMOND NATION presented by Topgolf, visit richmondraceway.com/ richmondnation.

The FanGrounds, Richmond’s modernized infield, puts fans in the middle of the action by providing an unparalleled fan experience. The FanGrounds pass offers attractions and enhanced amenities for fans including the Markel Entertainment Plaza, M&M’s Neighborhood, Sheetz Neighborhood, Virginia Tourism Visitor Center, Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel and Fan Memories program. It also includes access to the fan-viewing walkway in the garages, immersive Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com, activities before the race with driver appearances and other interactive programming, and fan-friendly Gatorade Victory Lane, which provides fans the opportunity to be a part of the post-race celebrations. For more information on the FanGrounds, visit richmondraceway.com/fangrounds .

Kids 12 & under receive special discounts on grandstand tickets and FanGrounds passes at Richmond. On NXS and Gander Trucks race nights, kids 12 & under are free in all grandstand sections with a ticketed adult. For Cup races, kids 12 & under are $25 off in every grandstand section. Richmond also offers kids 12 & under a special price for the FanGrounds for single-day admission and race weekend passes. For more information on kids pricing, visit richmondraceway.com/ kidstickets.

In appreciation for all that our service members do for our great country, Richmond is proud to offer the Military Appreciation Program. Past and present service members enjoy exclusive discounts on race tickets. Service members also receive a discount on FanGrounds passes with the purchase of a Cup race ticket. Additionally, the first 1,500 military ticketholders will receive complimentary access to the Military Hospitality area located in the Old Dominion Building. The hospitality area consists of food, beverages, entertainment, and appearances by NASCAR celebrities. To learn more, visit richmondraceway.com/military.

The party returns in the Chaos Corner Turn 4 Party Deck Powered by Larry’s Hard Lemonade, which is an exclusive experience with tiered viewing, drink rail, and specific benefits to provide the lowest priced ticket at Richmond for Cup races. Tickets are available exclusively for fans 21 years or older. A ticket is a fan’s pass to additional benefits in the party deck. Benefits include exclusive access for rollback concession prices offering between 25% and 50% off of regularly priced menu items, including Larry’s Hard Lemonade. No coolers or outside food and drinks are allowed in the smoke free party deck. Learn more at richmondraceway.com/ chaoscorner.

The Weather Protection Program applies to all paid grandstand tickets to NASCAR races at Richmond that are postponed and rescheduled to a different date due to inclement weather. Guests can exchange paid grandstand tickets that were not used on a rescheduled race date for a future NASCAR event at a NASCAR-owned facility. Guests with an unused grandstand ticket have 60 days to contact the ticket office at the NASCAR-owned facility where the event was postponed. To learn more about the Weather Protection Program, visit richmondraceway.com/weather.

NASCAR tickets will be available for purchase on Dec. 1 via phone at 866-455-7223 or online at richmondraceway.com. INDYCAR tickets are available now for purchase in-person at the Richmond Ticket Office, via phone at 866-455-7223, or online at richmondraceway.com.

