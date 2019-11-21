New Pacers’ City Edition Uniforms Blend Hoosier Passions of Horsepower, Hoops

Two of the great sporting passions of Indiana - basketball and auto racing - were fused and featured Thursday in the unveiling of the Indiana Pacers' City Edition uniform Nov. 21 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

For the third straight NBA season, Nike NBA City Edition uniforms uniquely capture each team and its city. NBA teams use the City Edition uniforms during selected games in the regular season.

The Pacers' 2019-20 City Edition uniform was created to honor and celebrate the distinct history of basketball and racing in Indianapolis and the state of Indiana. The uniform features a vertical, iconic checkered flag pattern, a front number inspired by Formula One and the Pacers' primary logo. The uniform also includes the tagline "Always Lead," which emphasizes the Pacers' desire to lead on and off the court and pays tribute to the city of Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Among the dignitaries unveiling the jersey at IMS were Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMS President J. Douglas Boles and Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Fuson.

"Racing and basketball are such cornerstones of Hoosier culture, so it's only fitting that the Indiana Pacers' City Edition uniforms blend both in such a colorful, exciting way," Boles said. "We continue to enjoy a fantastic partnership with the Pacers, who always have understood the rich heritage of both sports in Indiana dating back more than 100 years. It's going to be exciting to see these uniforms on court this season at Bankers Life Fieldhouse - I can't wait."

Modeling the Pacers' 2019-20 City Edition uniforms were Ryder and Cruz Carpenter, the sons of three-time Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge pole sitter and NTT IndyCar Series team owner Ed Carpenter; Arrow McLaren SP NTT IndyCar Series driver Oliver Askew and NTT IndyCar Series veteran driver Charlie Kimball, along with beloved Pacers' mascot Boomer. Each of the models arrived on pit lane at IMS for the unveil in Chevrolet Corvette Pace Cars.

"I've been a Pacers' fan for my entire life, so it's very cool to see my sons get to help unveil the new City Edition uniforms, which look great," Ed Carpenter said. "There's a real connection between racing and basketball in Indiana due to shared passion and history, and these uniforms are another example of that. My wife Heather and I enjoy going to games at Bankers Life with our family, and we're really eager to see the Pacers win in these City Edition jerseys and shorts. Go Pacers!"

The Pacers' 2019-20 City Edition uniforms will make their on-court debut Wednesday, Nov. 27 when the Pacers play the Utah Jazz at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

IMS PR