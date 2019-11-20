Celebrity Cruises Luxury Lounge Added to 2020 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

A premium fan hospitality lounge has been added for SuperSebring 2020 at Sebring International Raceway with the formation of a partnership between Celebrity Cruises and Sebring International Raceway. Elements of a luxurious Celebrity cruise will be created on dry land in a chalet overlooking the famed front stretch of the Sebring circuit March 20-21.

In addition to luxurious race-day experiences, Sebring International Raceway and Celebrity Cruises are offering fans an opportunity to sail with top drivers and racing celebrities on the Celebrity Constellation during “Sebring Raceway at Sea” Nov. 14-21, 2020. The seven-night Western Caribbean cruise will sail from the Port of Tampa and will include stops in five ports.

Admission to the Celebrity Cruises Luxury Lounge includes two-days admission to the 5,000-square-foot air-conditioned club with premium views of the entrance to IMSA pit road and an elevated viewing platform providing long-range views of the front stretch. Guests will indulge in daily gourmet meals inspired by the destinations visited by Celebrity, a diverse selection of unlimited classics including beer and wine selections such as Yuengling, Mike’s Hard products and Pepsi. Guests may also purchase premium brand beverages from the cash bar. Daily buffet-style meals, unlimited Yuengling, Mike’s Hard products, wine, Pepsi products and a cash bar with top-shelf brands will be available. The adjacent Retreat Sundeck & Sky Observation Lounge will provide guests an exciting view and an assortment of frozen cocktails at the Slush Bar on the deck.

Lounge tickets also will allow admission to the Sebring Raceway grounds on Wednesday and Thursday of race week. Club-style seating, question and answer sessions with top racing personalities and a variety of entertainment activities will be provided for those looking for a break from the on-track action. Large format televisions, scoring monitors and indoor and outdoor seating will be available for the most passionate racing fans to keep up with Friday’s FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring and Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Celebrity Cruises Luxury Lounge tickets are $395 and include a four-day SuperTicket and free Ulmann lot parking. Tickets can be purchased by visiting sebringraceway.com or by calling 800-626-7223.

To kick off its new relationship with Sebring International Raceway, “Sebring Raceway at Sea” – a seven-night Western Caribbean cruise aboard the Celebrity Constellation – is being offered to fans of the racetrack and fans of relaxation. The Nov. 14-21, 2020 cruise will include Sebring-themed activities on board and interactive opportunities with several top drivers who will compete in the 2020 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Sebring Raceway at Sea will leave Tampa at 4 p.m. on Nov. 14, and make stops in exotic locations including Costa Maya, Honduras, Belize and Cozumel before returning to Tampa at 8 a.m. on Nov. 21.

Onboard experiences only available to Sebring Raceway at Sea guests may include driver meet and greets, exclusive shore excursions, live entertainment, driver photo opportunities, a private late-night pool party, welcome gifts and a private hospitality desk.

Celebrity Cruises is including two “perks” in all Sebring Raceway at Sea packages. Options include classic beverage packages, unlimited wi-fi, prepaid tips or a $150 per person credit to spend on board.

Sebring at Sea packages can be booked by calling Cruise & Tour Supermarket at 800-232-7447.