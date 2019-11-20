Now Open at the IMS Museum: ‘From the Vault’ Presented by Bank of America

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s new exhibit, “From the Vault” presented by Bank of America, is now open to the public, one of Indianapolis’ perfect cold weather and Holiday attractions this year.

The exhibit runs now through April 20. The IMS Museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (ET) daily from November-February, except Thanksgiving and Christmas, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March-October.

“From the Vault” presented by Bank of America provides a glimpse into the incredible automotive and motorsports treasures in the IMS Museum’s diverse collection, and every rare or one-of-a-kind race car, automobile, trophy and many additional artifacts have a unique story.

The Museum, which is operated by the IMS Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) entity which operates independently from the for-profit Speedway, oversees the care and presentation of a highly diverse collection.

Anyone wishing to publicly support “From the Vault” presented by Bank of America can do so through the “Adopt An Exhibit” initiative. Adoptees may choose from the list of storied vehicles in the exhibit, and each adoptee is publicly recognized for their contribution and receives a host of perks. To learn more, please click here or visit our Adopt and Exhibit page at: bit.ly/AdoptExhb . Proceeds will help offset the costs of this and future IMS Museum exhibits.

A sampling of key exhibits in “From the Vault”:

•The 1964 Ferrari 250 LM – the last Ferrari to score overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in 1965, and the 1966 Ford GT40 No. 4, driven by Mark Donohue and Paul Hawkins at Le Mans in 1966. The car was part of Ford Motor Company’s successful challenge to Ferrari, chronicled in the blockbuster film Ford v Ferrari , now in theatres.

•Pop culture artifacts and priceless trophies, such as the majestic Wheeler-Schebler Trophy and incredible works from the Rudolf Caracciola pre-World War II Grand Prix collection.

Due to space constraints, the IMS Museum can display only 20 percent of its collection at a given time. For Museum staff, “From the Vault” presented by Bank of America is more than an exhibit; it’s a glimpse of what the Museum can share with the public on a regular basis, provided continued and future financial support is sufficient to conduct a complete renovation and expansion.