NASCAR garages opening to infield campers at AMS in 2020

Infield campers will have the opportunity to go into NASCAR garages during the 2020 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

As part of the Speedway's effort to enhance the experience of race fans, AMS is giving fans camping in the infield access to the Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series garages at select times during race weekend.

"The Atlanta Motor Speedway infield is where the most enthusiastic and diehard NASCAR fans spend race weekend each year," said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. "Now we're delivering what these fans crave the most: a way to get in the garage and get closer to the sport they enjoy so much."

Access to the Xfinity and Gander Trucks garages on race weekend will be subject to schedule availability and granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The open garages are the ninth improvement to come from Atlanta Motor Speedway's "20 in 20" initiative. All told the Speedway will be announcing 20 individual enhancements to increase fan value and the overall enjoyment of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR weekend on March 13-15, 2020.

Tickets and camping locations for the 2020 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway are available now by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX or visiting www. atlantamotorspeedway.com.

AMS PR