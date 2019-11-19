Kyle Busch Collects Second MENCS Title During Ford Championship Weekend; Homestead-Miami Speedway Turns Toward 25th Anniversary in 2020

For the 18th consecutive season, Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted Ford Championship Weekend, as the track crowned champions in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS), NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) this past weekend.

Ford Championship Weekend kicked off on Friday night as Austin Hill took the checkered flag in the Ford EcoBoost 200, while Matt Crafton outraced the rest of the Championship 4 field, capturing his third NGOTS title, the second-most in series history.

The Xfinity Series took to the 1.5-mile track on Saturday for the Ford EcoBoost 300. Tyler Reddick drove to Victory Lane to win both his second consecutive Ford EcoBoost 300 and NXS title.

On Sunday, Kyle Busch led 120 laps en route to winning the Ford EcoBoost 400. The Las Vegas, Nevada native capped off the 2019 NASCAR season by staking claim to his second MENCS championship in the last five years, joining Jimmie Johnson as the only active drivers with multiple Cup Series titles.

“Our fans were treated to an amazing weekend of racing on the track, and plenty of fun and excitement off of it,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “Kyle, Tyler and Matt are three great champions, and we are proud that each of them have now won multiple championships at Homestead-Miami Speedway. We hope that everyone had the chance to experience some of the new amenities that we rolled out over the weekend, and which we will look to build on as we enter our 25th anniversary season in 2020 and beyond.”

With the conclusion of Ford Championship Weekend, Homestead-Miami Speedway will now prepare to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2020. The South Florida track will host all three of NASCAR’s national series, March 20-22. The spring NASCAR weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400, which will be run on Sunday, March 22. The NGOTS race will be held on Friday, March 20, while the NXS race takes place on Saturday, March 21.

In 2020, fans will once again be treated to many of the enhancements which were unveiled this past weekend including the Infield Party at Ally Beach and the reimagined iHeart Media Fan Village, which features a sampling of the Miami culture, and is highlighted by its Wynwood Walls artistry.

Tickets for Homestead-Miami Speedway’s 2020 NASCAR race weekend are now available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com.

HMS PR