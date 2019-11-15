Antrel Rolle to Serve as Honorary Pace Car Driver for Ford EcoBoost 300 Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

On Saturday, November 16, Homestead-Miami Speedway will crown the NASCAR Xfinity Series champion at the conclusion of the Ford EcoBoost 300. Before the race, the Speedway will honor another title winner as Super Bowl XLVI and 2001 NCAA Football champion Antrel Rolle will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver. In that role, he will lead the field to the green flag in a 2020 Ford Explorer ST.

Rolle, a former NFL player, grew up in Homestead and was ranked as one of the top players in the country while attending South Dade High School. He then enrolled at the University of Miami, winning a national championship as a freshman in 2001 and being named a unanimous All-American in 2004.

Rolle was selected eighth overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2005 NFL Draft. During his 11-year career, Rolle played for the Cardinals, New York Giants and Chicago Bears and was named to the Pro Bowl three times. During his stint with the Giants, he was a key member of their team that defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

“Having a championship caliber and local athlete such as Antrel Rolle drive the pace car is exactly what Ford Championship Weekend is all about,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “The Speedway has had a major impact in the community of Homestead over the years, and is it truly special to be able to honor someone who grew up in our backyard”

HMS PR