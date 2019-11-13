Richmond Raceway & Dixie Vodka Partner on Naming Rights for Victory Lane Club

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and Dixie Vodka announce a multi-year official partnership on the naming rights to the exclusive Victory Lane Club in the FanGrounds, the track’s modernized infield. The American-made craft spirit brand is now the “Official Vodka of Richmond Raceway” and the home of the post-race champion’s toast will now be in the Dixie Vodka Victory Lane Club.

“We will now raise a glass of an authentic American-made craft spirit to toast our champions with fans in the Dixie Vodka Victory Lane Club,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We are always looking to bring more value to our loyal fans, so by partnering with Dixie Vodka we will offer another premium experience in the Dixie Vodka Victory Lane Club.”

Launched in 2014 by Grain & Barrel Spirits, Dixie Vodka is the largest premium craft vodka produced in the Southeast and includes a lineup of six unique expressions all representing the best of Southern flavor and craftmanship. The South Carolina-based brand is one of the fastest-growing spirit brands in the United States and recently expanded its distribution footprint west of the Mississippi.

"As the leading homegrown craft vodka in the South with our home base just down the road in Charleston, South Carolina, being the Official Vodka of Richmond Raceway with naming rights to the Dixie Vodka Victory Lane Club is an exciting partnership for us,” said Matti Christian Anttila, founder of Dixie Vodka and CEO of Grain & Barrel Spirits. “We can’t wait to introduce our brand, which represents the best of southern flavor, craftsmanship and hospitality, to all the great race fans in Richmond."

The Dixie Vodka Victory Lane Club provides unprecedented access and action throughout race season in the FanGrounds. With rooftop viewing overlooking Gatorade Victory Lane, this unique experience is perfect for individual guests or a corporate option for entertainment. Located within the competition garages, the club provides a climate-controlled space, in which guests can indulge in premium food, beverages, and open bar throughout the day including Dixie Vodka cocktails.

The Dixie Vodka Victory Lane Club provides the most comprehensive collection of VIP amenities at Richmond, including a NASCAR Garage Pass, a pre-race pace car ride, preferred parking, Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by Virginia 811 access, FanVision or Scanner rental, Gatorade Victory Lane access, a commemorative gift, and more.

As part of the multi-year official partnership with NASCAR, Dixie Vodka is now the “Official Vodka of NASCAR.” Dixie Vodka will also sponsor the NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway with the Dixie Vodka 400 on March 22, 2020. As part of the event commemorating the track’s 25th anniversary season, Dixie Vodka will be featured at bars throughout the racetrack, serving cocktails that showcase the brand’s expressions – Southern, Black Pepper, Peach, Wildflower Honey, Citrus and Mint.

Dixie Vodka will join NASCAR Champion’s Week celebrations at the Fan Fest in Nashville, Tenn., serving cocktails in Music City’s Riverfront Park alongside all 16 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race cars and other fan displays from Dec. 3-5.

At the start of the 2020 NASCAR season, fans will also have the opportunity to taste Dixie Vodka and its lineup of all-American cocktails at the Dixie Vodka-branded bar at Daytona International Speedway. As part of the partnership, Dixie Vodka also becomes the Official Vodka of the DAYTONA 500, Daytona International Speedway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

To learn more about the Dixie Vodka Victory Lane Club, visit richmondraceway.com/ victorylaneclub.

Richmond Raceway PR