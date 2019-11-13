Dixie Vodka to be Entitlement Sponsor of Homestead-Miami Speedway's 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Race

As Homestead-Miami Speedway prepares for the 18th straight Ford Championship Weekend this Friday through Sunday, the track’s 2020 NASCAR race weekend is right around the corner, with a new date starting next year of March 20-22. As part of the celebration of the venue’s 25th anniversary in 2020, Dixie Vodka will be the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series race, which will be held on Sunday, March 22.

This sponsorship was part of a larger announcement made by NASCAR today in which NASCAR and Dixie Vodka entered into a multi-year official partnership, designating the American-made craft spirit brand as the “Official Vodka of NASCAR.”

The Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22, 2020 will be a central element of the track’s 25th anniversary season. As part of the event, Dixie Vodka will be featured at bars throughout the racetrack, serving cocktails that showcase the brand’s expressions – Southern, Black Pepper, Peach, Wildflower Honey, Citrus and Mint.

“Dixie Vodka aligns perfectly with what Miami and Homestead-Miami Speedway are all about,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “Not only can our fans witness some of the most exciting racing in NASCAR, but we also have tremendous amenities throughout our facility that they are able to experience as well. It’s all about fun, and that’s what Homestead-Miami Speedway and Dixie Vodka will offer all of our guests We are thrilled about this new partnership as we commemorate the 25th anniversary of our venue.”

Launched in 2014 by Grain & Barrel Spirits, Dixie Vodka is the largest premium craft vodka produced in the Southeast and includes a lineup of six unique expressions all representing the best of Southern flavor and craftsmanship. The South Carolina-based brand is one of the fastest-growing spirit brands in the United States and recently expanded its distribution footprint west of the Mississippi.

“Our goal from day one has been to align with partners who share our mission of promoting the best of our region's wonderful hospitality, flavors and craftsmanship,” said Matti Christian Anttila, founder of Dixie Vodka and CEO of Grain & Barrel Spirits. “NASCAR is an iconic brand that has grown from southern roots into a national sport watched by millions of people every race day. This partnership allows us to speak directly to that amazing fanbase, introducing them to the best of the flavors of the south and the heart and soul we put into every single bottle of Dixie Vodka. We’ll toast to that.”

At the start of the 2020 season, fans will have the opportunity to taste Dixie Vodka and a lineup of its all-American cocktails at the Dixie Vodka-branded bar at Daytona International Speedway. Additionally, fans will be able to celebrate every win at Richmond Raceway from the Dixie Vodka Victory Lane Club, which provides unprecedented access to the action in the infield.

As part of the partnership, Dixie Vodka also becomes the Official Vodka of the Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Richmond Raceway.

“Dixie Vodka is entering the sport with an integrated industry approach, introducing its product to a national fan base that actively supports partners of the sport,” said Daryl Wolfe, executive vice president and chief operations and sales officer, NASCAR. “NASCAR is rooted in heritage and tradition, beginning as a regional sport that eventually grew into a global property. Our new partners have emulated that approach and are utilizing this partnership to expand Dixie’s presence and brand awareness.”

HMS PR