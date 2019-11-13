Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course announces 2020 racing schedule

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course , the legendary road course in Lexington, Ohio, will continue its tradition of showcasing one of the most diverse schedules in all of racing in 2020. Spectacular two- and four-wheel motorsports action will be featured at the North Central Ohio facility during its 59 th season of racing.

As announced previously to accommodate broadcast and cable television coverage of the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the NASCAR Xfinity Series stop, the Mid-Ohio 170, moves earlier to May 29-30. The ARCA Menards Series returns to Mid-Ohio for the first time since 1965 as Friday’s headlining race of this major stock racing weekend. Then, Ohio’s largest motorsports event, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio headlined by the NTT IndyCar Series, shifts to a later summer date, August 14-16, to wrap up the 2020 schedule with the stars and cars of the Indianapolis 500.

The Acura Sports Car Challenge, featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, leads off the 2020 schedule the first weekend of May for the third straight season. A celebration of automobile history in motion occurs June 26-28 for the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio. The longest continuously running event at Mid-Ohio also adds the TransAm Series to the weekend in 2020.

Then, shifting from four-wheel to two-wheel action, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will be up next, July 10-12. American Motorcycle Association’s annual motorcycle gathering again brings diverse activities for enthusiasts spread across all 330 acres of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course facility.

The 2020 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule is as follows:

Acura Sports Car Challenge (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event) – May 1-3

Mid-Ohio 170 (NASCAR Xfinity Series event / ARCA Menards Series) – May 29-30

Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio (Sportscar Vintage Racing Association / TransAm) – June 26-28

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (AMA’s annual motorcycling celebration) – July 10-12

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (NTT IndyCar Series event) – August 14-16

“It’s going to be another great season racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2020. The schedule offers new features and look out for some shifting of event dates with the Summer Olympics happening next summer,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “We appreciate the season long support we get from our season pass holders and are glad to offer them their 2020 passes at last season’s pricing.”

Now through Dec. 2, Mid-Ohio Season Race Passholders from 2019 have the exclusive benefit to renew for $325. These fans have the opportunity to renew or upgrade their previous grandstand seats and reserved Season Motorhome location. The renewal deadline is Monday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. ET. All purchases can be made at midohio.com or by calling 419-884-4000 during business hours.

Public sales will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. ET at an advance price of $360 for the Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass to see all the action. Single event tickets will also go on sale at an advance price.

The Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass features over $1,000 in value of event tickets, redemption offers for use on site, and other exclusive experiences. It also includes access to other weekend car club and races not always open to the general public. A Paddock Pass is also an included benefit for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio while it is complimentary to all spectators at the remaining events.