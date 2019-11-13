- Acura Sports Car Challenge (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event) – May 1-3
- Mid-Ohio 170 (NASCAR Xfinity Series event / ARCA Menards Series) – May 29-30
- Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio (Sportscar Vintage Racing Association / TransAm) – June 26-28
- AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (AMA’s annual motorcycling celebration) – July 10-12
- The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (NTT IndyCar Series event) – August 14-16
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course announces 2020 racing schedule
