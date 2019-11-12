NBC 6 Anchor Roxanne Vargas to Serve as Honorary Starter for Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Known for getting everyone’s mornings started on WTVJ (NBC 6), Roxanne Vargas will take on a new kind of starter role at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Vargas will serve as the Honorary Starter for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300 championship race on Saturday, November 16. As honorary starter, Vargas will wave the green flag at the start of the 200-lap race.

Vargas currently serves as the NBC 6 News’ weekday anchor as well as contributing to NBC 6’s sister station, Telemundo 51, with reports in Spanish. The South Florida native is a graduate of Florida International University and has been a part of the NBC 6 family since 2003.

Vargas is a two-time Emmy Award winner for her reporting and hosting on NBC 6. Among various distinctions, Vargas was voted “Best TV News Anchor” in 2018 and “Best TV Host” in 2012 by the Miami New Times. She has also been recognized by Save the Aqua Foundation for Women and was honored with the key to the City of Miami Beach in 2018.

“I am excited to be a part of one of South Florida’s biggest events,” said Vargas. “As a native of the area it’s a dream come true. It’s truly an honor to start a championship event of this magnitude.”

Tickets for 2019 Ford Championship Weekend, which consists of the Ford EcoBoost 200 (NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship race), Ford EcoBoost 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race) and Ford EcoBoost 400 (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship race), are now available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www. HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com.

HMS PR