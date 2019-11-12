Championship 4 Drivers Set for Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Champions in each of NASCAR’s three national series will be crowned this weekend, November 15-17, during Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Following the conclusion of the Round of 8 at ISM Raceway, the Championship 4 field in each series has now been determined and the battle for a championship all comes down to the season’s final race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In each of the series, there are fascinating narratives that will help set the stage for one of the most intriguing race weekends NASCAR fans have ever seen. The following is information on the Championship 4 drivers from each of NASCAR’s three national series:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400

Sunday, November 17, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC

Kyle Busch, driver of the No.18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)





· Fifth consecutive year in Championship 4

· Won 2015 Ford EcoBoost 400 and 2015 Monster Energy Series championship

· Accumulated four victories this season

· Compiled 16 top-5 and a series-high 26 top-10 finishes this year

Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 car for Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

· Second appearance in Championship 4 (2014, 2019)

· Scored six wins this season

· Holds Homestead-Miami Speedway record with three career Ford EcoBoost 400 poles

· Two-time Ford EcoBoost 400 winner (2009, 2013)

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

· Fifth appearance in Championship 4 (2014-15, 2017-19)

· 2014 Ford EcoBoost 400 winner and 2014 Monster Energy Series champion

· Visited Victory Lane four times this season

· Posted 14 top-5s and 25 top-10s this season

Martin Truex Jr., driver of the No. 19 car for Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota

· Won 2017 Ford EcoBoost 400 and 2017 Monster Energy Series championship

· Fourth year competing in Championship 4 (2015, 2017-19)

· Scored series-best seven wins this season

· Amassed 14 top-5 and 23 top-10 showings this season

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300

Saturday, November 16, 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Justin Allgaier, driver of the No. 7 car for JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

· Third appearance in Championship 4 (2016-17, 2019)

· One win this season

· Scored 16 top-5 and 24 top-10 finishes this season

Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

· Won the 2017 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Championship

· Leads the Xfinity Series with eight wins this season

· Posted 19 top-5 and 20 top-10 finishes in 2018

Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 car for Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

· Won the 2017 Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

· Amassed a 23 top-10 finished in 2018

· Won seven Xfinity Series race this season

Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 2 car for Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

· Won the 2018 Ford EcoBoost 300 and NASCAR Xfinity Series championship

· Compiled series-high 23 top-5 and 26 top-10 finishes this season

· Won five Xfinity Series races this season

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200

Friday, November 15, 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1

Matt Crafton, driver of the No. 88 truck for ThorSport Racing (Ford)

· Third appearacne in Championship 4 (2016-17, 2019)

· Two-time NGOTS champion (2013-14)

· Won 2015 Ford EcoBoost 200

Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 45 truck for Niece Motorsports (Chevrolet)

· Making first appearance in Championship 4

· Won three NGOTS races this season

· Series-high 18 top-10 finishes this season

Stewart Friesen, driver of the No. 52 truck for Halmar Friesen Racing (Chevrolet)

· First Championship 4 appearance

· Scored two wins this season

· Amassed 12 top-5 and 15 top-10 finishes this year

Brett Moffitt, driver of the No. 24 truck for GMS Racing (Chevrolet)

· 2018 Ford EcoBoost 200 winner and NGOTS champion

· Claimed series-high four victories this season

· Accumulated 12 top-5 and 16 top-10 showings in 2019

Tickets for 2019 Ford Championship Weekend, which consists of the Ford EcoBoost 200 (NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship race), Ford EcoBoost 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race) and Ford EcoBoost 400 (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship race), are now available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www. HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com.

HMS PR