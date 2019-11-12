Candi Carpenter to Perform National Anthem Prior to Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Adding to the aura of Ford Championship Weekend, Homestead-Miami Speedway announced today that Candi Carpenter will be performing the national anthem prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 championship race on Sunday, November 17.

Carpenter, a native of Lansing, Michigan, released her first single, “Burn the Bed” in 2016, which reached No. 56 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Carpenter recently released a new single, “The Astronaut,” which was produced by Grammy Award winner Brandi Carlile. This year, Carpenter has also performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and the Newport Music Festival.

“I’m thrilled to be performing the National Anthem at the Ford EcoBoost 400,” said Carpenter. “I am truly honored to be a part of this historic event and can’t wait to see who will be crowned the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion!”

Tickets for 2019 Ford Championship Weekend, which consists of the Ford EcoBoost 200 (NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship race), Ford EcoBoost 300 (NASCAR XFINITY Series championship race) and Ford EcoBoost 400 (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship race), are now available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com .

