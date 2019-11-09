Reserved Seating Sold Out for Can-Am World Finals

As an international audience enjoys the championship-deciding, dirt-flying spectacle that is the Can-Am World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, speedway and World of Outlaws officials have announced that reserved grandstand seats are sold out for the 11th consecutive year.

For those still looking to attend the race, standing-room only tickets as well as pit passes are still available. Fans are encouraged to call 800-455-FANS (3267) to buy and then pick up at will call. Pit passes are available for race fans 18 years of age and older.

The Can-Am World Finals features heart-pounding, clay-slinging action on Charlotte’s lightning-fast, four-tenths mile oval. The renowned event brings together the top series in the sport – the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series and the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds – for a full weekend of racing culminating in Saturday’s crowning of all three series champions.

Fans from all 50 U.S. states have joined attendees from as far away as Tanzania and New Zealand to make the Can-Am World Finals a truly world-class showcase of speed, excitement and championship drama.

