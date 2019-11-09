Marc Buoniconti to Serve as Grand Marshal for Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

As Ford Championship Weekend approaches, the list of pre-race dignitaries is growing. Marc Buoniconti will be the Grand Marshal for the Ford EcoBoost 300. Buoniconti will recite the most famous words in all of motorsports, “Drivers, start your engines!” just before the green flag waves for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Ford EcoBoost 300 championship race on Saturday, November 16.

The son of former Miami Dolphin and Pro Football Hall of Famer, the late Nick Buoniconti, Marc played college football at The Citadel before he was paralyzed from the shoulders down during a game in 1985. Since suffering his injury, Marc has created two nonprofit organizations, The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis. Through those organizations, more than $450 million has been raised for research and treatment for spinal cord and brain injuries. Each day Buoniconti continues to change the lives of those who battle paralysis.

“It is an honor to have Marc Buoniconti join us for this year’s Ford EcoBoost 300” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “With the impact he makes on the community, it will go hand and hand with the work we strive to do off of the racetrack.”

“Everyone who knows me knows that I am a huge fan of all things racing, and all things Miami. To serve as Grand Marshal for the Ford EcoBoost 300 is a thrill for me. This honor is another way to help showcase The Miami Project and Buoniconti Fund’s accomplishments as part of South Florida’s premier race weekend,” said Marc Buoniconti.

HMS PR