Calling all Thrill Seekers! NASCAR Racing Experience at Talladega Superspeedway this Weekend for Final Time in 2019

The NASCAR Racing Experience at Talladega Superspeedway is as real as it gets! And this Friday & Saturday (Nov. 8-9) marks the final time until 2020 racing enthusiasts can get behind the wheel of an authentic race car and drive around the high-banks of the historic 2.66-mile venue.

With the NASCAR Racing Experience, fans can get the thrill of driving a stock car or by taking a NASCAR Ride Along as a passenger. NASCAR Racing Experience offers timed racing sessions, and those who choose to drive will have no lead car to follow and no instructor riding along. Everyone must attend a mandatory drivers meeting with their crew chief for training and instructions prior to hitting the track.

To purchase your next NASCAR Racing Experience, for questions or more information, please visit www.nascarracingexperience.com .

For those who are unable to make it out this weekend, the NASCAR Racing Experience will return to NASCAR’s biggest and baddest track in 2020 on Saturday, Jan. 25. And, as the holidays approach, NASCAR Racing Experience gift certificates are also available and make for a perfect gift for any motorsports fan.

Talladega Superspeedway kicks off its 2020 season on April 24-26 with a tripleheader featuring the GEICO 500 (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series), the MoneyLion 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and General Tire 200 (ARCA Menards Series). For additional information, call 855-518-RACE (7223) or log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

TSS PR