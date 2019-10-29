Watkins Glen International extends partnership with Go Bowling, entitlement sponsor for Sunday NASCAR race

Watkins Glen International and Go Bowling have announced a multi-year extension keeping the brand as the entitlement sponsor for the NASCAR Cup Series race at The Glen.

The Go Bowling at The Glen race will headline New York’s Home for NASCAR tripleheader weekend, August 13-16 in 2020.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Go Bowling here at WGI,” Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup said. “To have their brand associated with the most exciting race weekend on the NASCAR calendar has been amazing. We look forward to this extended partnership, working together to unite the community of bowling and motorsports fans.”

Go Bowling is the consumer-facing brand of the bowling industry. Its website, GoBowling.com, is the go-to site for consumers to learn more about the sport of bowling, including information about 1,700 bowling centers around the country. To learn more about Go Bowling, visit gobowling.com.

“A large percentage of NASCAR fans are bowlers and we feel that bowling and NASCAR go hand-in-hand. We couldn’t be more excited to extend this partnership,” said Strike Ten Entertainment President John Harbuck. “Watkins Glen International has the best fans and best atmosphere in the country. We can’t wait to show these fans what we have in store for them going forward both on and off the track.”

Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, twice voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook and Twitter. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.theglen.com.

WGI PR