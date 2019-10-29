Ticket renewals open today for 2020 Honda Indy Toronto

Ticket renewals open today for 2020 Honda Indy Toronto
The time has arrived for returning ticket holders to secure their same great seats as last year for the 2020 Honda Indy Toronto. The exclusive window is now open for those customers who purchased 2-Day Grandstand seats for the 2019 event to renew or upgrade their locations now through Friday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET.
 
The 34th edition of this annual summer festival returns to Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto on July 10-12, 2020. General public sales will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. ET.
 
The NTT IndyCar Series is the racing headliner on Sunday, July 12; however, the weekend will be filled with numerous activities for families and festival-goers to experience across the grounds. Children 12 and under receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. For the first time, renewal customers also get the first opportunity to purchase enrollments into the Honda Indy Toronto Rookie Racers Club which immerses the youngest attendees (ages 5 to 12) into motorsports with fun experiences and a gift package stocked full of items. See hondaindy.com for the complete listing of benefits.
 
“Honda Indy Toronto is absolutely a must see and do event and a major festival on Toronto’s summer calendar,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of the Honda Indy Toronto. “We have Thunder Alley packed with displays, food and fun for all ages, and Honda World is always an event favourite. Plus, during the renewal period, our most loyal customers get the added benefit right now of a complimentary Champions Club membership offering unique experiences to get even closer to the racing action.”
 
Champions Club members receive unprecedented access. The benefits include a complimentary NTT IndyCar Series Paddock Pass providing entrance into “the locker room of motorsports”, the pre-race grid walk, a credential with lanyard, signing the start finish line, an opportunity to win a two-seater Indy car ride on the track, and other exclusive at-event experiences to be announced. Just added for 2020, these members can also upgrade to a Pit Pass for $99 (regular price is $125) until Nov. 15th. A limited number of Champions Club memberships will be sold after the renewal period for $75.
 
Pricing starts at $85 for Bronze-level 2-Day Grandstand seating. Silver and Gold levels are available for $130 and $185, respectively. Renewals are available online or by phone at 1-888-476-6251. For full ticket pricing and 2020 event information and news, visit hondaindy.com or follow Honda Indy Toronto on social media using #indyTO.
