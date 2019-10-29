Pepsi Renews Agreement with Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway and PepsiCo have shared a partnership for more than seven decades – and that tradition-rich relationship will continue for another three years.

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell announced today that Martinsville Speedway and PepsiCo have extended their partnership through 2022 to continue as the official beverage of the speedway.

“Having our fans enjoy PepsiCo products at our events at Martinsville Speedway has been an ongoing tradition for 72 years and we couldn’t be happier to announce this continuation of a great partnership,” said Campbell. “Our fans have come to know one thing that goes great with a Martinsville Hot Dog is an ice cold Pepsi and our fans can continue to enjoy that combination into the future.”

The extension is for three years from 2020 through the 2022 race season at the historic speedway.

“Pepsi is extremely excited in renewing and extending our 72-year partnership with Martinsville Speedway,” said Pepsi Food Service Sales Manager-South Division Jeff Brooks. “We look forward to continue offering our powerful PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade and Aquafina to the racing fans at this legendary speedway.

“We are extremely excited to be part of history in 2020 when the NASCAR Cup Series races under the lights in May at the track. You don’t want to miss it.”

Martinsville Speedway currently offers PepsiCo brands Pepsi-Cola, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew and Aquafina Water brands in its concessions stands located throughout the facility.

To follow up Brooks’ excitement about the first night race in the history of the speedway, fans can purchase tickets for the night race on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the ticket office today or calling 877.RACE.TIX or www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR