First Data to Sponsor the Inaugural First Data 500 at Historic Martinsville Speedway

First Data (NYSE: FDC), a global leader in commerce-enabling technology, announced Wednesday it will enter into a three-year agreement, running through 2019, with Martinsville Speedway to be the entitlement sponsor of the fall Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, starting with First Data 500, on October 29. In addition, First Data’s Clover platform, a business management and point-of-sale payments solution, will be deployed at three International Speedway Corporation tracks this season: Martinsville, Phoenix Raceway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The half-mile speedway, known for its unique layout and iconic grandfather clock trophy, has given race fans 70 years of excitement since opening in 1947. “The Paperclip,” as it’s often referred to, is the only speedway on the original 1949 NASCAR schedule that continues to host the sport’s top series today.

“Martinsville Speedway is a legendary race track, and Clay Campbell and his team have been terrific partners for First Data as we add our payments solutions to the NASCAR experience for the benefit of race fans,” said First Data Chairman and CEO Frank Bisignano. “We can’t wait for the fall race to host our clients and partners, many of whom are die-hard race fans, and see the First Data 500 logo proudly displayed on the infield and all around the property.”

“It’s really exciting to have First Data come on board for a multiyear partnership with Martinsville Speedway, as the entitlement sponsor of our fall race,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “It’s great to see First Data use Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR as the platform to expand their brand and create a deeper public understanding of how their technology is at the heart of transactions around the world.”

Having the Clover platform at International Speedway Corporation tracks is the next step in expanding First Data’s footprint in the sports world, which already includes placement in stadiums and arenas across the country.

Clover offers several different devices, including Clover Mobile and the recently-launched Clover Flex. Clover is designed to safely and securely accept a variety of payment methods, offering increased flexibility to customers. Clover offers an array of apps that simplify business operations, including data and analytics tools that help businesses of all sizes better understand the needs of their customers.

Clover can be used by a wide range of businesses, from neighborhood shops to large businesses. Recently, stadiums and arenas across the country have implemented Clover devices to improve the fan experience. Now, Clover devices will enable commerce at some of the most storied race tracks in the country, including Martinsville.

“Having First Data choose Martinsville as the platform in which they showcase their brand and products is exciting for all of us at ISC,” Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer and Chief Digital Officer for International Speedway Corporation Craig Neeb said. “NASCAR racing offers them the opportunity to not only get in front of fans, but also help build relationships with Fortune 500 companies across the globe.”

The First Data 500 is the first race in the Round of 8 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. If the winning driver is in the Playoffs, he or she would be the first to clinch a spot in the Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Last fall, Jimmie Johnson won his ninth grandfather clock, on the way to winning his record-tying seventh NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Tickets for the First Data 500 are on sale and may be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR