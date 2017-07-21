Get Your Racing Swag With Bristol's Crazy 88 Giveaway

Beginning today, fans can enter for a chance to win one of many cool prizes in one of Bristol Motor Speedway’s largest promotional giveaways ever: Bristol’s Crazy 88!



Fans from around the world will be saluting Dale Earnhardt Jr. as he makes his final run in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. The Speedway has collaborated with its many great partners to give away 88 different prizes to 88 lucky fans. Some of the prizes include:

Race weekend tickets/hot and cold passes/drivers meeting passes

Signed Dale Earnhardt Jr. merchandise

Bristol Motor Speedway prize packs

Driver signed Bristol merchandise

Durango Boots

TrueTimber Camouflage Hunting Suit

Visit http://bit.ly/BristolCrazy88 to enter and to see a list of all 88 prizes. Fans are able to register until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Only one entry is allowed per person. All 88 winners will be drawn on Thursday, Aug. 3 during a game show-themed Facebook Live. Each winner will have 48 hours to claim their prize and all prizes will be mailed out by Saturday, Aug. 5.



Bristol Motor Speedway would like to thank the following partners for participating: Bass Pro Shops, Food City, Nationwide, Chevrolet, Mountain Dew, Bush’s Beans, Fitzgerald, Busch Beer, Honda Generators, Durango Boots, TrueTimber, Buck Baker’s Seat Time Racing School, Dixie Stampede, Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Adventures and Meade Tractor.



Bristol Motor Speedway officials are making it easier than ever for families who want to bring the entire clan. Kids’ tickets (12 and under) are free and adult tickets are $30 for the Wednesday, Aug. 16 UNOH 200 Camping World Truck Series race and the Bush’s Beans 150 Whelen Modified Series race. Friday night’s (Aug. 18) Pinty’s Qualifying and Food City 300 XFINITY Series event features adult tickets starting at $35 and free kids tickets. On Saturday night (Aug. 19), kids’ tickets are only $10 for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, while adult tickets start at $69. For all races, each child must have a physical ticket in hand to enter the gates. The Bristol Motor Speedway ticket office and www.BristolTix.com are the only two authorized locations that can produce the free kids’ tickets.



To purchase tickets to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, please call 423-BRISTOL or buy them online at www.BRISTOLTIX.com. Tickets can also be purchased directly from any neighborhood Food City store.

BMS PR