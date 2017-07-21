NASCAR Weekend Provides Big Win for SCC, Nonprofits

Another NASCAR race weekend has sped through New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Tens of thousands of fans walked through the gates last week, where they were treated to five races in three days, culminating with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton’s 301. Denny Hamlin was Sunday’s big winner, but it was also a successful weekend for the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities and close to 70 volunteer groups, which combined to raise more than $280,000.



“Our loyal, amazing fans never cease to amaze me with their generosity,” said Cheryl LaPrade, director of SCC’s NH Chapter. “From Ricky Craven's golf tournament to the Ride of a Lifetime Auction to the Red Bucket Brigade, we are so thankful for anything that we can generate and put toward our region’s children. This was a huge weekend for us and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come in September.”



The N.H. Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities held seven events over the course of the week, including the Laps for Charity, the Camper Appreciation Party, the Ricky Craven “One for the Kids” Golf Tournament, the Champions Breakfast, the Ride of a Lifetime Auction, helicopter rides, the Track Walk, and the Red Bucket Brigade. These events, plus miscellaneous donations, helped the SCC raise more than $140,000 for local children's charities and groups.



New Hampshire Motor Speedway also depends on teams of passionate groups of fundraises over the course of its major event weekends. These volunteer groups help with everything from cleaning the grandstands to landscaping the grounds to parking thousands of cars across the property. In return, the speedway donates money to each group, which goes toward the nonprofit organization of which they represent.



A total of 69 volunteer organizations were represented over the July NASCAR weekend, and due to the hard work and dedication of those volunteers, more than $141,000 in revenue was generated.



For more information on events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, or to purchase tickets to the September Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend, please stop by Fan Relations, visit the speedway website at www.nhms.com, or call (603) 783-4931.

NHMS PR