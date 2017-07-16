Sellers, McCarty Take Wins At South Boston Speedway

Former NASCAR Whelen All American Series National Champion and South Boston Speedway NASCAR Track Champion Peyton Sellers and Bobby McCarty each picked up a win Saturday night in the twin 75-lap NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that headlined Saturday night’s Southern Virginia Higher Education Center NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program at South Boston Speedway.

The wins give both Sellers and McCarty three wins this season at the .4-mile oval.

Sellers, of Danville, Virginia, started on the pole in the opening race and had to fend off bids by McCarty and Austin Thaxton of South Boston, Va.

Thaxton wrestled the lead away from Sellers right after the restart that followed the race’s second caution period, and held it for six laps before Sellers could regain the top spot for good on lap 31.

McCarty made a run at Sellers on the race’s final restart with 10 laps to go, but Sellers managed to surge into the lead and speed across the finish line .460-second ahead of McCarty to take the win.

Thaxton finished third with Danny Willis Jr. of South Boston, Virginia and Brandon Pierce of Oak Ridge, North Carolina rounding out the top five finishers.

After having drawn the eighth starting spot for the inverted start for the night’s second 75-lap race, Sellers elected to start at the rear of the field and attempt to earn bonus passing points.

McCarty, who started seventh, sped past Eric Winslow to take the lead on the 15th lap. Sellers quickly got through traffic and moved into second place on the 18th circuit. From there, it became a matter of whether or not Sellers had enough left to make a run at McCarty.

A caution flag on lap 45 put McCarty and Sellers side-by-side on the front row for what would be the final restart of the race. McCarty got a good start and surged ahead of Sellers on the restart, and with no more caution periods to slow the action, McCarty sped to a 1.1-second win over Sellers with Thaxton again finishing third. Thomas Scott of Mebane, North Carolina and Stuart Crews of Long Island, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers in the nightcap.

Jones Sweeps Limited Sportsman Twinbill

Mike Jones of South Boston, Virginia was the big winner in the Limited Sportsman Division with a sweep of the night’s pair of 25-lap NASCAR Limited Sportsman Division races.

The wins were Jones’ first wins of the season, and winning the pole position in qualifying gave Jones a total sweep for the night.

Jones took the lead at the outset of the first 25-lap race and sped to a 2.713-second win over Colin Garrett of South Boston, Virginia. Chris Elliott of Bullock, North Carolina, Barry Beggarly Jr. of Providence, North Carolina and Daniel Moss of Danville, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.

With an inverted start for the second race among the top four finishers of the first race, Jones started fourth and needed 17 laps to work his way up to second place. A caution period put race leader Elliott and Jones side-by-side on the front row for a restart with six laps to go.

Jones got the edge on the restart and Moss, who restarted third, got past Elliott in the closing laps. At the finish, Jones crossed the finish line .806-second ahead of Moss with Elliott finishing third. David Latour Jr. of Clemmons, North Carolina and Garrett rounded out the top five finishers.

Layne Wins Pure Stock Race

Defending South Boston Speedway Budweiser Pure Stock Division Champion Johnny Layne of Nathalie, Virginia picked up his first win of the season in Saturday night’s 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock Division race.

Layne took the lead from Jared Milam of Danville, Virginia with eight laps to go and sped to a .635-second win over Trey Crews of Halifax, Virginia. Randy Hupp of Halifax, Virginia, Matt Epps of Halifax, Virginia and Quincy Adkins of Danville, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.

There were two lead changes among three drivers.

Mills Scores Win In Hornets Division Race

Defending South Boston Speedway Budweiser Hornets Division Champion Kenny Mills, Jr. of Alton, Virginia bolted from his third starting spot into the lead on the first lap and led the entire distance to win Saturday night’s 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race.

The win was Mills’ first victory of the season.

Kevin Currin of Chase City, Virginia finished second, with Michael Farmer of Halifax, Virginia, Drew Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia and Jared Dawson of Nathalie rounding out the top five finishers.

Next Race At South Boston Speedway

NASCAR racing action returns to South Boston Speedway on Saturday night, July 29 with the NASCAR Late Model 100 racing program.

The action starts at 7 p.m., with the six-race card being highlighted by a 100-lap race for the NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model Stock Car Division. Competitors in the Limited Sportsman Division and the Budweiser Pure Stock Division will square off in twin races, with twin 25-lap races set for the Limited Sportsman Division and twin 15-lap races set for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division. Drivers in the Budweiser Hornets Division will square off in a 15-lap race.

Registration and pit gates open at 2:30 p.m., and practice runs from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and qualifying starts at 6 p.m. The first race gets the green flag at 7 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for youth ages 7-12. Kids ages six and under are admitted free with a paid adult.

For additional information about the NASCAR Late Model 100 racing program or any other events at South Boston Speedway, please visit the speedway’s website at www.southbostonspeedway.com or telephone the speedway at 434-572-4947 or 1-877-440-1540.

SBS PR