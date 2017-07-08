SCOTT® 150 VIP Giveaway at Chicagoland Speedway

Kimberly-Clark Professional, along with Chicagoland Speedway and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), announced today that SCOTT® Brand Products will host a VIP fan experience giveaway to attend the SCOTT 150 ARCA race at Chicagoland Speedway. One lucky winner and guest will enjoy accommodations, tickets and credentials for the entire weekend including the Camping World Truck Series Chicagoland 225, Xfinity Series Chicagoland 300 and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Tale of the Turtles 400.

SCOTT® Brand invites all race fans across the county to visit www.scottcarcare.com/scott150giveaway to enter to win a trip of a lifetime to Chicagoland Speedway, September 14-17, 2017. One (1) lucky winner and one (1) guest will receive VIP treatment throughout this unforgettable weekend. This prize package will include:

Airfare (if winner's residence is more than 150 miles from CLS)

Hotel accommodations (4 nights -1 room)

Rental car Thursday-Monday

SCOTT150 VIP Experience

Pace car ride



Tour of the ARCA series garage



Attend the ARCA drivers meeting



Be on-stage during driver introductions



Watch a portion of the race from team pit box



Access to a luxury suite for race viewing



Victory lane access and picture with race winner

VIP Garage access throughout the weekend

Grandstand Tickets to the Truck, Xfinity and Cup race

In addition, the winner will receive a one (1) year supply of SCOTT® Shop Towels.

The sweepstakes will be open from July 15, 2017 until August 15, 2017. To enter, please visit: www.scottcarcare.com/scott150giveaway. For official rules, visit: www.scottcarcare.com/scott150giveawayrules. The winner will be selected on or about August 16, 2017.

This is the third consecutive year the SCOTT® Brand has been the title sponsor of the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards race at Chicagoland Speedway. The race will be held the evening of September 14, 2017. For more information and to order race tickets please visit www.chicagolandspeedway.com or visit any local Menard's store in the greater Chicago area.

Kimberly-Clark Professional PR