Richmond International Raceway to Host Largest Driver Crew Chief Meeting in NASCAR History

Richmond International Raceway’s commitment to providing innovative and engaging fan experiences is rising to a new level as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series pre-race Driver/Crew Chief Meetings will move to The Classic Amphitheater beginning with the upcoming NASCAR race weekend presented by Who’s Your Driver on Sept. 8-9, 2017.

“Shifting the Driver/Crew Chief Meetings to The Classic Amphitheater provides another unprecedented Richmond fan experience for our loyal and dedicated fans,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “In working with NASCAR, we continue to find unique ways to immerse fans into the sport. Thousands will now have an opportunity to witness the final instructions given to the drivers just hours before the race. We look forward to returning The Classic Amphitheater to its historical place as a vibrant part of our race weekends.”

The NASCAR XFINITY Series Driver/Crew Chief Meeting on Friday, Sept. 8, is open to fans with a Virginia529 College Savings 250 ticket. The gates to The Classic Amphitheater will open at 2 p.m. for fans to grab a seat for the meeting beginning at 3 p.m. No coolers will be allowed and fans are required to have a ticket to the race to attend the meeting.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Driver/Crew Chief Meeting on Saturday, Sept. 9, is open to 2017 RICHMOND NATION season ticket holders. RICHMOND NATION patrons who renew as part of the 2018 “Early Bird” campaign, July 7 through Aug. 31, will be eligible to receive preferred seating in the front half of the facility. All seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

To claim their spot in Saturday’s Monster Energy Series Driver/Crew Chief Meeting, 2017 RICHMOND NATION members must present their membership card at one of The Classic Amphitheater gates, which will open at 4 p.m.

The Driver/Crew Chief Meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., but a host of events will take place leading up to the event. Fans are encouraged to make their way to The Classic Amphitheater early as the event is expected to be full.

This exclusive access to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Driver/Crew Chief Meeting is a new membership benefit for 2018 RICHMOND NATION patrons, and is one of many enticements that make being a RICHMOND NATION member a must for next season. For more information on renewing a RICHMOND NATION membership for 2018, visit rir.com/richmondnation or call 866-455-RACE (7223).

Over 6,000 attendees are expected to attend the Federated Auto Parts 400 Driver/Crew Chief Meeting in The Classic Amphitheater making it the largest and most attended in the history of motorsports. The venue has hosted top national recording artists such as Aerosmith, Sting, Jimmy Buffett, Dave Matthews Band, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams, Jr., Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town, and The Lumineers.

The Driver/Crew Chief Meeting in The Classic Amphitheater is just one of the many exciting events taking place when Richmond’s 2017 NASCAR season concludes as Chaos returns with two nights of racing “under the lights” on Sept. 8-9. The NASCAR fall race weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, will showcase 14-time most popular driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his final, career, two-race appearance at the “Action Track”.

The weekend gets started Friday, Sept. 8, with on-track practice and U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Pole Qualifying for both weekend races. The action then dials up as the rising stars of tomorrow compete in the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at 7:30 pm.

The action continues Saturday night at 7:30 pm with the 2017 Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race as NASCAR crowns its first-ever regular season champion.

