Chase Elliott Joins Martinsville Speedway’s Green Flag Experience

In the spring, Chase Elliott left Martinsville Speedway with a win on Saturday and a third-place finish on Sunday. This fall, the Mountain Dew driver is already second, as in the second driver to sign on to take part in the Green Flag Experience presented by Mountain Dew.

The driver of the Hendrick Motorsports No. 24, who made his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup start at the historic half-mile speedway in 2015, joins Joey Logano as drivers scheduled to take part in emceed question-and-answer sessions prior to the Old Dominion 500 on October 29.

“Chase Elliott hasn’t been in our sport long, but you would never know it based on the amount of fans he has,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “We want to give fans access to hear from the sport’s most popular drivers, right before they race. By adding Chase, we are doing just that.”

In addition to his Martinsville success this spring, Elliott, the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, is the reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year.

Additional drivers taking part in the Green Flag Experience presented by Mountain Dew will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Green Flag Experience presented by Mountain Dew also gives fans the chance to watch driver introductions from the track, along with a morning full of fun and excitement on the track and under the large tent in The Plaza, located on the hill behind the souvenir display area.

In addition to the emceed question-and-answer sessions, the Green Flag Experience presented by Mountain Dew offers fans the opportunity to walk the front stretch on race morning, sign the start/finish line, a photo opportunity in mock Victory Lane, enjoy music, games and prizes along with doughnuts, Danishes, coffee and juice.

The cost of the Green Flag Experience is $50 for adults and $30 for youth 12-and-under.

The driver question-and-answer sessions, food, music, games and prizes, and show cars will be held in The Plaza from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The track walk will be open from 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 and will open again at 1:00 pm and remain open through the conclusion of Driver Introductions.

Admission to the Green Flag Experience does not include a ticket for the Old Dominion 500.

Advance ticket prices for the Old Dominion 500 begin at just $46.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR