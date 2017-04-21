Kids Autograph Session in Virginia529 Kids Zone Returns to Richmond International Raceway

Richmond International Raceway (Richmond) will host a Kids Autograph Session on Sunday, April 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The event will take place in the Virginia529 Kids Zone located off of the Commonwealth Mall. Drivers Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, and Gray Gaulding will sign autographs and take pictures with kids 12 & younger.

To gain access to the autograph session, kids must have a wristband. Wristbands will be distributed at the Virginia529 Midway display beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 30. A limited number of wristbands are available for kids 12 & younger who also have a ticket to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400.

“The Kids Autograph Session is always a favorite among our families with young fans,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “This unique race day experience allows kids to see some of NASCAR’s biggest stars in a different light. It is another example of how NASCAR and Richmond are focused on helping families with young fans grow their passion for the sport.”

Hamlin, a Chesterfield, Va. native, is the veteran of the lineup and is also the defending winner of Richmond’s Federated Auto Parts 400. Blaney is a rising star in NASCAR, and is currently competing in his sophomore season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with Stuart, Virginia-based Wood Brothers Racing. 19-year-old Colonial Heights, Va., native Gaulding is sporting a rookie stripe this season, and will be making his first start in front of his hometown crowd in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“The autograph session draws children and their families to the Virginia529 Kids Zone where youngsters explore educational and entertainment activities related to NASCAR and science,” said Virginia529 CEO Mary Morris. “At the same time, parents learn about their children’s interests and how to prepare for the future educational needs of the budding race car driver or engineer. It’s a win-win.”

Race fans 12 and under are invited to join the RIR Kids Club at rirkidsclub.com. Kids in the RIR Kids Club receive an official membership card, membership gift, birthday e-card, chance to win great race weekend experiences and more.

The Kids Autograph Session is just one event during an action packed weekend when NASCAR racing returns to the Capital of the Commonwealth on April 28, 29 and 30. The action starts with Practice and Qualifying Day on April 28, followed by the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash race on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. Kids 12 and younger are free in general admission seating areas for all NASCAR XFINITY Series races. Richmond’s spring weekend concludes with the fan-friendly Track Takeover driven by AAA from 10 a.m. to noon followed by NASCAR’s best in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Richmond’s fall race weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, will crown the inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion over Fan Appreciation Weekend on September 8-9. Witness history in the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, September 9 as a regular season champion will be crowned. On Friday, September 8, the rising stars of tomorrow will compete in the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit rir.com or call 866-455-7223 to purchase.

RIR PR