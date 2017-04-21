Renewal Benefits Extended To All Fans at Martinsville Speedway

There’s no better time than now to purchase tickets for the Old Dominion 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway on October 29. First-time fans and fans renewing their seats will get the best prices of the season, along with the added benefit of being a MyMartinsville member.

Adult tickets start at just $40, and MyMartinsville members get access to a members only MyMartinsville Party, dedicated entry points at the gates and giveaways throughout race weekend, ranging from hats to VIP Experiences.

“Our goal is to give fans the best experience at the lowest price and buy purchasing your tickets now, you are doing just that,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve been getting your tickets for years or this is the first time, we want to give the benefits of renewal to everyone.”

For youth 12-and-under, tickets start at just $15 and for teens ages 13-17 tickets are $25.

Fans can set up a payment plan with as little as $10 down, to lock in their seats.

Renewal pricing ends on May 16.

In addition to the race, fans purchasing a ticket to the Old Dominion 500 will also be able to watch qualifying, as that is also scheduled to take place prior to the race, on Sunday morning.

The Old Dominion 500 is the only short-track race in NASCAR’s playoffs and the winner may be the first driver to lock in a spot in the Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Last year, Jimmie Johnson won the race, his ninth at Martinsville, on the way to winning his record-tying seventh NASCAR Premier Series Championship.

The Old Dominion 500 will also celebrate the historic track’s 70th anniversary.

Opening its doors in 1947, Martinsville Speedway is the only track still hosting Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Races from NASCAR’s original 1949 schedule. The historic track will celebrate its 70th anniversary this fall.

Tickets to the Old Dominion 500 are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR