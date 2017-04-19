Kansas City Chiefs Derrick Johnson Named Honorary Pace Car Driver for Go Bowling 400

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker, and one of the most recognizable athletes in Kansas City, Derrick Johnson will lead the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag as the honorary pace car driver for the Go Bowling 400 on May 13.

“I’m excited to have Derrick be a part of the Go Bowling 400,” said Kansas Speedway President Patrick Warren. “I like having the opportunity to introduce athletes in other sports to Kansas Speedway and NASCAR and Derrick is not only a great athlete but he is doing great things in our community.”

“I am really excited and honored to drive the pace car at Kansas Speedway’s Go Bowling 400,” said Johnson. “This is my first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race and I can’t think of a better way to experience it, especially in a city that I love.”

Johnson is a 12-year veteran for the Chiefs, and is franchise’s all-time leading tackler (1,080 to date). He’s a team captain, four-time Pro Bowl selection, Pro Bowl MVP, and an All-Pro Selection, who has led the Chiefs defense since he was selected in the first-round out of the University of Texas in 2005.

Even more impressive than his on-field accomplishments, is Johnson’s dedication to the community through the Derrick Johnson Defend the Dream Foundation, which works to provide low-income and inner city young people throughout the Kansas City area with opportunities and resources to reach their full potential. Additional information on the Foundation can be found at www.derrickjohnson56.org.

Go Bowling returns as the sponsor of the Go Bowling 400 for the second year. GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling fans and enthusiasts seeking news and information about one of America’s favorite pastimes. With more than 67 million people taking to the lanes every year, bowling is the nation’s number one participatory sport.

Racing returns to Kansas Speedway on Friday, May 12 with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 250, and Saturday, May 13 with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling 400 under the lights! In October, the Hollywood Casino 400 is an elimination race in the Monster Energy Series playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 22. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300 will again be a part of the playoffs for the NASCAR XFINITY Series on Saturday, Oct. 21, while the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards will wrap up their season on Friday, Oct. 20. Tickets are currently on sale by calling 866.460.RACE (7223) or online at www.kansasspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase a parking pass to park closer to the Speedway, and also VIP Tailgating options are available. Call 913.328.3391 for additional information.

Kansas Speedway PR