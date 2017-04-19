Dover International Speedway announces 'KDI Restart Zone' will debut in Turn 4

Dover International Speedway and KDI Office Technology, the fastest growing, independent office technology provider in the mid-Atlantic region, have reached a multi-year agreement on naming and advertising rights for the Monster Mile’s restart area, track and company officials announced today. KDI also becomes the “Official and Exclusive Office Technology Provider” of Dover International Speedway.

The “KDI Restart Zone” will make its debut in Turn 4 during Dover International Speedway’s June 2-4 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, highlighted by the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 4.

The KDI Restart Zone will add significant brand visibility for KDI, which has five locations around the Philadelphia metro area including one in Wilmington, Del. The new branding can be viewed just after turn four and before the start/finish line, where the race leader accelerates when races start or continue after a caution. Not only will guests in attendance be able to view their prominent new signage, but those watching the broadcast at home will be able to see it as well.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for KDI,” said KDI CEO Rick Salcedo. “We’re very pleased with how this relationship has developed and I look forward to growing together over the next five years.”

Prior to the expanded relationship, KDI has been a business partner with Dover International Speedway since 2013, primarily in a promotional and hospitality role.

“This full-fledged sponsorship is a big change to our relationship and we couldn’t be happier,” says Don Schatzman, KDI President. “We enjoy entertaining our clients at the track and giving them the complete Dover NASCAR experience.”

Restarts at Dover take place just beyond the exit of Turn 4 at the one-mile concrete oval, with precision and a steady hand at the wheel becoming key considerations. Fans were treated to an example of the thrilling nature of Monster Mile restarts last spring when an 18-car pileup late in the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” knocked out several contenders before NASCAR veteran Matt Kenseth earned the victory.

“We’re extremely pleased that KDI is adding to its relationship with the Monster Mile by becoming the primary sponsor of our Restart Zone,” said Dover International Speedway President and CEO Mike Tatoian. “With the new stage format in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, race restarts have become even more crucial and exciting than ever before, with fans paying extra attention to the excitement at the drop of the green flag.”

KDI is also pleased to expand their role as the Official Sponsor of Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Business Center through 2021. In addition to managing all office equipment and related technology for Dover International Speedway, KDI provides these same offerings to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino.

“Every piece of office equipment you see on site is from KDI,” says Schatzman. “From Canon multi-function printers, copiers, scanners and software to an innovative document workflow management by Canon called UniFLOW, KDI proudly manages it all.”

For tickets or more information on Monster Mile events, call (800) 441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Dover Motorsports PR