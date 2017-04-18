Kids VIP Experience Returns to Talladega Superspeedway to Offer Families Once-In-A-Lifetime Fun

For the second consecutive NASCAR weekend, Talladega Superspeedway is pleased to offer its special one-of-a-kind Kids VIP Experience – a family-friendly program for kids 12-and-under with a chance to participate in several incredible activities prior to the running of the GEICO 500 on Sunday, May 7.

The behind-the-scenes access at NASCAR’s Most Competitive track is available to families that purchase tickets to the GEICO 500 (kids receive $50 off a ticket for the GEICO 500), as well as the Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade. For only $75 the Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade allows kids to sign up for their choice of an exclusive VIP opportunity (limit 2 kids per 1 adult).

It’s easy to be a part of the Kids VIP Experience. Families can simply stop by the Kids VIP station, located just behind pit road between the Goodyear building and Media Center, starting at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday morning on a first-come-first-served basis. The exciting Kid’s VIP options include:

Reserved Kids VIP Area at the Driver’s Meeting Red Carpet Entrance for autograph opportunities

VIP Hot Lap Rides around the mammoth 2.66-mile, 33 degree-banked “Super” Superspeedway in a Grand Marshal Vehicle

A chance to high-five the sports star drivers in an up-close reserved Kids VIP Area during GEICO 500 driver introductions

Special guided tour of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage (seven different scheduled tour times)

Pre-Race photo opportunity in Gatorade Victory Lane

“Kids are the future of our sport and our incredible VIP Experience package for our young fans give them a chance to witness the excitement of race morning from behind the scenes,” said Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch. “At Talladega, we pride ourselves on turning kids into lifelong NASCAR fans, and what better way to do that than to offer unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to our facility. It’s just a lot of fun for the kids.”

Plan to make amazing memories with the entire family during the entire weekend at Talladega where kids are admitted free into all grandstands and towers for both Friday and Saturday’s activities. Friday (May 5) includes practice sessions for the GEICO 500 and the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY race, as well as the drop of the green flag for the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series race. Saturday’s (May 6) slate consists of the Sparks Energy 300 and Coors Light qualifying for the GEICO 500.

On Sunday, May 7, The Kids VIP experience is just one more incredible part of the amazing features included in the Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade, which includes various opportunities, such as asking questions at the fan Q&A session to a star-studded lineup, that includes Danica Patrick, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano and Daytona 500 winning crew chief Tony Gibson at the start-finish line.

To be a part of this event, fans can purchase Talladega’s Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade for $75 (must also purchase a Sunday admission ticket). The Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade will be in effect on Sunday, May 7 from 8:00 a.m. until the conclusion of Driver Introductions. The GEICO 500 gets underway at 1:00 p.m. CDT. To purchase, simply visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

*Driver availability for the TSS Fan Pre-Race Question & Answer session is subject to change and without notice. Neither NASCAR nor any of its affiliates are responsible for this event*

TSS PR