Just Ask! Bowyer & Logano Join Talladega Superspeedway’s Pre-Race Q&A Session, May 7

Clint Bowyer, a two-time Talladega Superspeedway winner, and Joey Logano, the latest driver to go to Gatorade Victory Lane at the 2.66-mile venue, have joined the lineup for NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track’s Pre-Race Fan Question and Answer Session on Sunday morning, May 7, prior to the start of the GEICO 500.

They join the previously announced trio of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) championship points leader Kyle Larson, Danica Patrick and Chris Buescher. Fans will have the opportunity to ask questions in lure of the GEICO 500, where the winner will be all but assured a spot in NASCAR’s season ending playoffs. Access to this special Q&A Session, which is tentatively scheduled for 9:30-10:45 AM (CDT) at the start-finish line of the mammoth 33-degree high banked race track, is available by purchasing Talladega’s Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade.

Fans that purchase this upgraded pass receive up-close looks of NASCAR’s most noticeable stars during multiple festivities prior to the GEICO 500’s green flag. Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrades are $75, and includes access to witness the red-carpet entrance for the driver’s meeting, as well as access to the pre-race stage to cheer for their favorite drivers during pre-race introductions.

Bowyer is in his 12th full season as a MENCS driver and first with Stewart-Haas Racing. The 37-year-old Emporia, Kansas native first went to Gatorade Victory Lane at Talladega in the fall of 2010 when he held off Kevin Harvick. A year later in 2011, he edged Jeff Burton by merely .018 seconds for the victory. In his career, he’s made 22 starts at TSS and finished inside the top-10 on 12 occasions, while posting an average finishing position of 14.7. He ranks ninth in this year’s MENCS standings.

Logano has won two of the last three MENCS races at Talladega (fall events in 2015-16) and has recorded four top-five finishes and six top-10 efforts. In addition, the Middletown, CT, native has two NASCAR XFINITY Series triumphs at the mammoth venue. He currently sits fifth in the MENCS standings.

Larson is coming off his best finish at Talladega last fall, finishing sixth. Patrick cemented her place in the Talladega Superspeedway history books in 2014, becoming the first female driver to ever lead laps around the 2.66-mile Superspeedway. Buescher took a well-remembered wild ride on Talladega’s Alabama Gang Superstretch during last year’s GEICO 500, and walked away from the incident.

The Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade will be in effect Sunday, May 7, from 8:00 a.m. (CDT) until the conclusion of the driver introductions. The GEICO 500 gets underway at 1:00 p.m. CDT.

TSS PR