Racing News
Thursday, Apr 15 174
Vergne Returns to Top of Podium in Round 3 win of Formula E Rome E-Prix
DS TECHEETAH's Jean-Éric Vergne took the 10th win of his Formula E career around the Circuito Cittadino dell'EUR, followed closely behind by Jaguar Racing duo of Sam Bird and Mitch Evans.
 
Jaguar Racing achieved their first double podium in Formula E, with the British squad being led to the chequered flag by Bird, who started the race in 10th and Evans in 12th.
 
The MINI Electric Pacesetter led the cars off the start line due to mixed conditions on track. Once the pack was released it wasn’t long before Julius Baer Pole Position winner Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ) and André Lotterer (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) tangled, leaving them both out of contention.
 
 Vergne and Lucas di Grassi (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler) enjoyed a game of cat and mouse with the pair continuing to swap positions through Attack Mode activations. On Lap 21, the Brazilian slowed with a technical issue, leaving Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ) to take evasive action and spin into the barriers.
 
The Safety Car was deployed and brought the cars across the finish-line, with the podium finishers followed by Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing), Sébastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams), René Rast (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler), Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team), Alex Lynn (Mahindra Racing), Maximilian Günther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) and Nick Cassidy (Envision Virgin Racing).
 
Sébastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams), René Rast (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler), Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team), Alex Lynn (Mahindra Racing), Maximilian Günther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) and Nick Cassidy (Envision Virgin Racing).
 
 
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

